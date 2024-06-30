Heading 3

Aditi Singh

Travel

JUNE 30, 2024

10 Places to Explore In Daman 


 A serene beach with golden sand and clear waters, perfect for relaxation and water sports

 Jampore Beach

Another popular beach, known for its rocky shores and beautiful sunset views

Devka Beach

Historic Portuguese fort dating back to 16th century, offering panoramic views of the sea and surrounding area

 Fort of St. Jerome

Well-preserved fort featuring impressive architecture, including massive gateways, ramparts, and bastions

Moti Daman Fort

 A picturesque church built in the 17th century, known for its intricate wood carvings and Baroque architecture

 Church of Bom Jesus

A smaller fort with tranquil garden and lighthouse, offering glimpses into Daman's colonial past

Nani Daman Fort

A scenic garden surrounding picturesque lake, ideal for picnics, boating, and birdwatching

 Mirasol Lake Garden

Ancient monastery dating back to 17th century, showcasing Portuguese architectural influences

Dominican Monastery

A peaceful garden with lush greenery, artificial waterfalls, and boating facilities, perfect for nature lovers

 Kadaiya Lake Garden

 Somnath Mahadev Temple

A revered Hindu temple dedicated to Lord Shiva, featuring intricate carvings and peaceful atmosphere


