Heading 3
Aditi Singh
Travel
JUNE 30, 2024
10 Places to Explore In Daman
A serene beach with golden sand and clear waters, perfect for relaxation and water sports
Jampore Beach
Image: Pexels
Another popular beach, known for its rocky shores and beautiful sunset views
Image: Pexels
Devka Beach
Historic Portuguese fort dating back to 16th century, offering panoramic views of the sea and surrounding area
Image: Pexels
Fort of St. Jerome
Well-preserved fort featuring impressive architecture, including massive gateways, ramparts, and bastions
Moti Daman Fort
Image: Pexels
A picturesque church built in the 17th century, known for its intricate wood carvings and Baroque architecture
Church of Bom Jesus
Image: Pexels
A smaller fort with tranquil garden and lighthouse, offering glimpses into Daman's colonial past
Nani Daman Fort
Image: Pexels
A scenic garden surrounding picturesque lake, ideal for picnics, boating, and birdwatching
Mirasol Lake Garden
Image: Pexels
Ancient monastery dating back to 17th century, showcasing Portuguese architectural influences
Dominican Monastery
Image: Pexels
A peaceful garden with lush greenery, artificial waterfalls, and boating facilities, perfect for nature lovers
Kadaiya Lake Garden
Image: Pexels
Somnath Mahadev Temple
Image: Pexels
A revered Hindu temple dedicated to Lord Shiva, featuring intricate carvings and peaceful atmosphere
Image: Pexels
Pictures used are for representational purposes only
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.