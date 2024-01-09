Heading 3
Raina Reyaz
travel
January 09, 2024
10 Places to explore in Gujarat
It was Mahatma Gandhi's residence during India's struggle for independence. Immerse yourself in the peaceful surroundings and learn about the life and teachings of the Father of the Nation
Sabarmati Ashram, Ahmedabad
Experience the surreal beauty of the Rann of Kutch, a vast white desert that transforms into a mesmerizing salt marsh during the monsoon. Witness a cultural extravaganza celebrating the region's art, music, and traditions
Rann of Kutch
Visit Dwarka, one of the Char Dham pilgrimage sites. Explore Dwarkadhish Temple, dedicated to Lord Krishna, and take in the spiritual atmosphere of this ancient city located on the Arabian Sea coast
Dwarka
Discover the spiritual significance of Somnath Temple, one of the twelve Jyotirlinga shrines dedicated to Lord Shiva. Marvel at the temple's architecture and enjoy the serene ambiance by the Arabian Sea
Somnath Temple
Witness the majestic Asiatic lions at Gir National Park, the only place on Earth where these big cats roam freely. The park also houses diverse flora and fauna, making it a haven for wildlife enthusiasts
Gir National Park
Marvel at the intricate architecture of Adalaj Stepwell, a five-story stepwell that served as both a water source and a tranquil resting place. The ornate carvings tell tales of ancient craftsmanship
Adalaj Stepwell, Gandhinagar
Recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage site, an intricately designed stepwell that served both utilitarian and aesthetic purposes, adorned with stunning sculptures and carvings
Rani ki Vav
Step back in time at Champaner-Pavagadh, a UNESCO World Heritage site. Explore the historical ruins, including forts, palaces, and mosques, offering a glimpse into Gujarat's medieval architecture
Champaner-Pavagadh Archaeological Park
Escape to the only hill station in Gujarat, Saputara. Surrounded by lush greenery, enjoy boat rides on the Saputara Lake, visit the tribal museum, and revel in the natural beauty of this hill retreat
Saputara
Uncover the cultural tapestry of Bhuj, a city with a rich history and vibrant crafts. Visit the Aina Mahal, Prag Mahal, and the lively bazaars, immersing yourself in the traditions of Kutch
Bhuj
