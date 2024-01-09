Heading 3

Raina Reyaz

travel

January 09, 2024

10 Places to explore in Gujarat

It was Mahatma Gandhi's residence during India's struggle for independence. Immerse yourself in the peaceful surroundings and learn about the life and teachings of the Father of the Nation

Sabarmati Ashram, Ahmedabad

Image Source: Pexels

Experience the surreal beauty of the Rann of Kutch, a vast white desert that transforms into a mesmerizing salt marsh during the monsoon. Witness a cultural extravaganza celebrating the region's art, music, and traditions

Rann of Kutch

Image Source: Pexels

Visit Dwarka, one of the Char Dham pilgrimage sites. Explore Dwarkadhish Temple, dedicated to Lord Krishna, and take in the spiritual atmosphere of this ancient city located on the Arabian Sea coast

Dwarka

Image Source: Pexels

Discover the spiritual significance of Somnath Temple, one of the twelve Jyotirlinga shrines dedicated to Lord Shiva. Marvel at the temple's architecture and enjoy the serene ambiance by the Arabian Sea

Somnath Temple

Image Source: Pexels

Witness the majestic Asiatic lions at Gir National Park, the only place on Earth where these big cats roam freely. The park also houses diverse flora and fauna, making it a haven for wildlife enthusiasts

Gir National Park

Image Source: Pexels

Marvel at the intricate architecture of Adalaj Stepwell, a five-story stepwell that served as both a water source and a tranquil resting place. The ornate carvings tell tales of ancient craftsmanship

Adalaj Stepwell, Gandhinagar

Image Source: Pexels

Recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage site, an intricately designed stepwell that served both utilitarian and aesthetic purposes, adorned with stunning sculptures and carvings 

Rani ki Vav

Image Source: Pexels

Step back in time at Champaner-Pavagadh, a UNESCO World Heritage site. Explore the historical ruins, including forts, palaces, and mosques, offering a glimpse into Gujarat's medieval architecture

Champaner-Pavagadh Archaeological Park

Image Source: Pexels

Escape to the only hill station in Gujarat, Saputara. Surrounded by lush greenery, enjoy boat rides on the Saputara Lake, visit the tribal museum, and revel in the natural beauty of this hill retreat

Saputara

Image Source: Pexels

Uncover the cultural tapestry of Bhuj, a city with a rich history and vibrant crafts. Visit the Aina Mahal, Prag Mahal, and the lively bazaars, immersing yourself in the traditions of Kutch

Bhuj

Image Source: Pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here