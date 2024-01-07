10 Places to explore in Ireland

Begin your Irish adventure in the lively capital city of Dublin. Explore Trinity College, home to the Book of Kells, stroll through Temple Bar for a taste of Irish nightlife, and visit the historic Dublin Castle
Dublin
Witness the breathtaking Cliffs of Moher along the Wild Atlantic Way. Towering over the Atlantic Ocean, these majestic cliffs offer panoramic views and a sense of the untamed beauty of Ireland's west coast
Cliffs of Moher
Embark on a scenic drive along the Ring of Kerry, which winds through picturesque landscapes, including mountains, lakes, and coastal views. Don't miss the charming towns like Killarney along the way
Ring of Kerry
Marvel at the natural wonder of Giant's Causeway in Northern Ireland. The hexagonal basalt columns create a surreal landscape, often associated with Irish folklore and myths
Giant’s Causeway
Immerse yourself in the artsy and vibrant atmosphere of Galway. Known for its lively street performances, colorful shops, and traditional Irish music, Galway is a cultural gem on the west coast
Galway
Discover the beauty of Killarney National Park, where lush forests, sparkling lakes, and the historic Muckross House create a serene escape. Take a jaunting car ride to explore the park's enchanting beauty
Killarney National Park
Kiss the famous Blarney Stone at Blarney Castle for the gift of eloquence. The castle's lush gardens and the folklore surrounding the stone make it a must-visit in County Cork
Blarney Castle
Explore the capital of Northern Ireland, Belfast, known for its rich maritime history and vibrant cultural scene. Visit the Titanic Belfast museum and wander through the Cathedral Quarter
Belfast
Experience the rugged beauty of the Dingle Peninsula, a Gaeltacht region with stunning coastal landscapes, ancient ruins, and charming fishing villages like Dingle itself
Dingle Peninsula
Step back in time to the Aran Islands, where traditional Irish culture thrives. Inishmore, Inishmaan, and Inisheer offer a glimpse into Ireland's past, with stone forts, thatched cottages, and a slower pace of life