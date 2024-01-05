Heading 3
Raina Reyaz
travel
January 05, 2024
10 Places to explore in Karnataka
Step into the past with the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Hampi. The ruins of the Vijayanagara Empire, surrounded by boulders and the Tungabhadra River, create a surreal landscape
Hampi
Known for its opulent Mysore Palace and vibrant Dasara festival, Mysore is a cultural hub. Explore the intricate architecture, the Devaraja Market, and the lush Brindavan Gardens
Mysore
A serene coastal town, Gokarna offers pristine beaches and a laid-back atmosphere. Visit the Mahabaleshwar Temple, relax on Kudle Beach, and trek to the secluded Om Beach
Gokarna
Nestled in the Western Ghats, Coorg is a lush paradise. Explore coffee plantations, visit the Namdroling Monastery, and experience the mesmerizing Abbey Falls
Coorg
Badami's rock-cut cave temples, dating back to the 6th century, showcase exquisite architecture against the backdrop of red sandstone cliffs. Explore the ancient capital of the Chalukya dynasty
Badami
Karnataka's capital, Bangalore, is a dynamic city known for its tech industry and vibrant culture. Visit Lalbagh Botanical Garden, Bangalore Palace, and the lively MG Road
Bangalore
Escape to the scenic Nandi Hills, a popular weekend getaway near Bangalore. Enjoy breathtaking views, explore the historic Nandi Fort, and savor the tranquility of this hill station
Nandi Hills
Immerse yourself in nature at Bandipur National Park, a wildlife sanctuary known for its diverse flora and fauna. Take a safari to spot elephants, tigers, and various bird species
Bandipur National Park
A vibrant coastal city with its blend of history, spirituality, and coastal beauty makes it a delightful destination for both cultural exploration and relaxation by the Arabian Sea
Mangalore
Surrounded by lush hills and coffee plantations, Chikmagalur is a serene getaway. Visit the Mullayanagiri peak, enjoy the scenic Hebbe Falls, and experience the tranquil vibes of Baba Budangiri
Chikmagalur
