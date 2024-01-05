Heading 3

Raina Reyaz

travel

January 05, 2024

10 Places to explore in Karnataka

Step into the past with the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Hampi. The ruins of the Vijayanagara Empire, surrounded by boulders and the Tungabhadra River, create a surreal landscape

Hampi

Image Source: Pexels

Known for its opulent Mysore Palace and vibrant Dasara festival, Mysore is a cultural hub. Explore the intricate architecture, the Devaraja Market, and the lush Brindavan Gardens

Mysore

Image Source: Pexels

A serene coastal town, Gokarna offers pristine beaches and a laid-back atmosphere. Visit the Mahabaleshwar Temple, relax on Kudle Beach, and trek to the secluded Om Beach

Gokarna

Image Source: Pexels

Nestled in the Western Ghats, Coorg is a lush paradise. Explore coffee plantations, visit the Namdroling Monastery, and experience the mesmerizing Abbey Falls

Coorg

Image Source: Pexels

Badami's rock-cut cave temples, dating back to the 6th century, showcase exquisite architecture against the backdrop of red sandstone cliffs. Explore the ancient capital of the Chalukya dynasty

Badami

Image Source: Pexels

Karnataka's capital, Bangalore, is a dynamic city known for its tech industry and vibrant culture. Visit Lalbagh Botanical Garden, Bangalore Palace, and the lively MG Road

Bangalore

Image Source: Pexels

Escape to the scenic Nandi Hills, a popular weekend getaway near Bangalore. Enjoy breathtaking views, explore the historic Nandi Fort, and savor the tranquility of this hill station

Nandi Hills

Image Source: Pexels

Immerse yourself in nature at Bandipur National Park, a wildlife sanctuary known for its diverse flora and fauna. Take a safari to spot elephants, tigers, and various bird species

Bandipur National Park

Image Source: Pexels

A vibrant coastal city with its blend of history, spirituality, and coastal beauty makes it a delightful destination for both cultural exploration and relaxation by the Arabian Sea

Mangalore

Image Source: Pexels

Surrounded by lush hills and coffee plantations, Chikmagalur is a serene getaway. Visit the Mullayanagiri peak, enjoy the scenic Hebbe Falls, and experience the tranquil vibes of Baba Budangiri

Chikmagalur

Image Source: Pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here