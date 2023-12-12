Heading 3
Jiya Surana
travel
December 12, 2023
10 places to visit by end of December
Fall in the heart of luxury and desert dreams, where the skyscrapers are high and adventure higher
Dubai
Image Source: Pexels
Witness welcoming shores to breathtaking rice terraces, water sports to spiritual temples, and oh the sunsets
Bali
Image Source: Pexels
Gaze at futuristic charms and visit theme parks in the Lion City, where innovation meets tradition
Singapore
Image Source: Pexels
Dive into luxury living & explore the shades of blue, where every wave whispers relaxation and every sunset is a masterpiece
Maldives
Image Source: Pexels
Discover snowy meadows, majestic mountains, serene lakes, & temples where every view is a postcard moment
Kashmir
Image Source: Pexels
From misty mountains to thrilling wildlife and serene backwaters, immerse yourself in God's Own Country
Kerala
Image Source: Pexels
Experience breathtaking snowy landscapes and cherish intimate moments in Shimla & Manali
Himachal
Image Source: Pexels
Venture into the cultural mosaic, ancient history, bustling cities, and countryside, all in one place
Vietnam
Image Source: Pexels
Island hopping, hidden cave exploration, snorkeling among vibrant corals, and lots of shopping shenanigans await
Thailand
Image Source: Pexels
From its iconic Table Mountain to its sparkling Atlantic Ocean, Cape Town blossoms with unparalleled beauty in December
Cape Town, South Africa
Image Source: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.