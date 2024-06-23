Heading 3

Aditi Singh

 Travel 

june 23, 2024

10 places to visit in Abbott Mount

A historic church dating back to the British colonial era, offering serene surroundings and architectural beauty

Abbott Mount Church

A nearby town known for its scenic beauty, serene atmosphere, and the Lohaghat Fair held annually

Lohaghat

Located near Lohaghat, it's a spiritual retreat known for its peaceful environment and beautiful surroundings

Mayawati Ashram

Explore the nearby town of Champawat, known for its temples, including the Baleshwar and Nagnath temples, and its rich cultural heritage

Champawat

A scenic spot where the Saryu and Mahakali rivers converge, offering breathtaking views and opportunities for fishing and river rafting

Pancheshwar

A spiritual retreat founded by Swami Vivekananda, offering a tranquil environment for meditation and self-reflection

Advaita Ashram

Located near Tanakpur, it's a revered temple dedicated to Goddess Purnagiri, attracting devotees from far and wide

Purnagiri Temple

Explore the wildlife sanctuary known for its diverse flora and fauna, including the elusive Bengal tiger

Champawat Tiger Reserve

An ancient fort located in Lohaghat, offering panoramic views of the surrounding valleys and mountains

Banasur Ka Kila

A serene lake nestled amidst lush greenery, perfect for boating and picnics

Banasur Lake

