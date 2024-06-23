Heading 3
Aditi Singh
Travel
june 23, 2024
10 places to visit in Abbott Mount
A historic church dating back to the British colonial era, offering serene surroundings and architectural beauty
Abbott Mount Church
Image: Pexels
A nearby town known for its scenic beauty, serene atmosphere, and the Lohaghat Fair held annually
Lohaghat
Image: Pexels
Located near Lohaghat, it's a spiritual retreat known for its peaceful environment and beautiful surroundings
Mayawati Ashram
Image: Pexels
Explore the nearby town of Champawat, known for its temples, including the Baleshwar and Nagnath temples, and its rich cultural heritage
Champawat
Image: Pexels
A scenic spot where the Saryu and Mahakali rivers converge, offering breathtaking views and opportunities for fishing and river rafting
Pancheshwar
Image: Pexels
A spiritual retreat founded by Swami Vivekananda, offering a tranquil environment for meditation and self-reflection
Advaita Ashram
Image: Pexels
Located near Tanakpur, it's a revered temple dedicated to Goddess Purnagiri, attracting devotees from far and wide
Purnagiri Temple
Image: Pexels
Explore the wildlife sanctuary known for its diverse flora and fauna, including the elusive Bengal tiger
Champawat Tiger Reserve
Image: Pexels
An ancient fort located in Lohaghat, offering panoramic views of the surrounding valleys and mountains
Banasur Ka Kila
Image: Pexels
A serene lake nestled amidst lush greenery, perfect for boating and picnics
Banasur Lake
Image: Pexels
Images used are for representational purposes only
Image: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.