Priyanshi Shah
Travel
april 04, 2024
10 Places to Visit in Agartala
This royal palace is located at the core of Agartala and has amazing tiled floors, detailed wooden ceilings, and doors
Ujjayanta Palace
Image source- @trvllng_jerry
This place in Agartala holds spiritual importance storing sculptures of gods and goddesses, perfect for hiking and trekking
Unakoti
Image source- @apna.agartala
Also known as Lake Palace of Tripura was a summer palace for the king and his family, till today this palace has magnified structures representing past
Neermahal
Image Source: Pexels
Established on June 22, 1970, this place is also known as Tripura State Museum showcases the rich culture of the states
Tripura Government Museum
Image Source: Pexels
This famous religious temple in Agartala is dedicated to the Hindi God- Jagannath have an Islamic-style exterior and Hindu-style interior
Jagannath temple
Video source- @xpulse_rider_roy
Also famous as the eternal hills of Spring, is known for having a pleasant and calming atmosphere all year, perfect for enjoying its beauty
Jampui Hills
Image Source: Freepik
This place is home to various birds and animals and is also a famous academic research center, where you can also enjoy boating
Sepahijala wildlife sanctuary
Image source- rajesh.wild_photography
This temple was built in 1946 and holds significant importance among the Agartala people
Buddha temple
Image Source: Freepik
This place is surrounded by natural beauty and is perfect for witnessing tigers, deer, bison, and several species of primates
Gondacherra Wildlife Sanctuary
Image source- @being_disobedient
This palace is located 1km from Ujjayanta Palace and is the official residence of the governor of Tripura
Kunjaban Palace
Image Source: Freepik
Note: A few images used in the story are only for representational purposes
