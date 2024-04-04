Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Travel

april 04, 2024

10 Places to Visit in Agartala

This royal palace is located at the core of Agartala and has amazing tiled floors, detailed wooden ceilings, and doors

Ujjayanta Palace

Image source- @trvllng_jerry

This place in Agartala holds spiritual importance storing sculptures of gods and goddesses, perfect for hiking and trekking

Unakoti

Image source- @apna.agartala

Also known as Lake Palace of Tripura was a summer palace for the king and his family, till today this palace has magnified structures representing past

Neermahal

Image Source: Pexels

Established on June 22, 1970, this place is also known as Tripura State Museum showcases the rich culture of the states

Tripura Government Museum

Image Source: Pexels

This famous religious temple in Agartala is dedicated to the Hindi God- Jagannath have an Islamic-style exterior and Hindu-style interior

Jagannath temple

Video source- @xpulse_rider_roy

Also famous as the eternal hills of Spring, is known for having a pleasant and calming atmosphere all year, perfect for enjoying its beauty

Jampui Hills

Image Source: Freepik

This place is home to various birds and animals and is also a famous academic research center, where you can also enjoy boating

Sepahijala wildlife sanctuary

Image source- rajesh.wild_photography

This temple was built in 1946 and holds significant importance among the Agartala people

Buddha temple

Image Source: Freepik

This place is surrounded by natural beauty and is perfect for witnessing tigers, deer, bison, and several species of primates

Gondacherra Wildlife Sanctuary

Image source- @being_disobedient

This palace is located 1km from Ujjayanta Palace and is the official residence of the governor of Tripura

Kunjaban Palace

Image Source: Freepik

Note: A few images used in the story are only for representational purposes

Disclaimer

Image Source: @apna.agartala

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here