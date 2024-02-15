Heading 3
Aditi Singh
Travel
FEBRUARY 15, 2024
10 places to visit in Ahmedabad
Pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi's iconic residence, which served as the epicentre of India's freedom struggle
Sabarmati Ashram:
Image Source: Pexels
Marvel at the intricate architecture of this five-story stepwell, known for its stunning carvings and cool interiors
Adalaj Stepwell:
Image Source: Pexels
Sidi Saiyyed Mosque:
Image Source: Pexels
Admire the famous "Tree of Life" jali (stone lattice) window at this historic mosque, dating back to the 16th century
Enjoy leisurely walks, boating, and entertainment at this scenic artificial lake, surrounded by parks and gardens
Kankaria Lake:
Image Source: Pexels
Visit this magnificent temple complex, dedicated to Lord Swaminarayan, known for its stunning architecture, exhibitions, and peaceful ambiance
Akshardham Temple:
Image Source: Pexels
Witness the mysterious shaking minarets at the Sidi Bashir Mosque, a unique architectural marvel
Jhulta Minara (Shaking Minarets):
Image Source: Pexels
Explore one of the finest textile museums in the world, showcasing a vast collection of Indian fabrics, textiles, and artefacts
Calico Museum of Textiles:
Image Source: Pexels
Discover the architectural splendour of this complex, featuring a mosque, tombs, and palaces, known for its Indo-Islamic design
Sarkhej Roza:
Image Source: Pexels
Engage in interactive exhibits, planetarium shows, and scientific demonstrations at this educational and recreational complex
Science City:
Image Source: Pexels
Experience the vibrant atmosphere of this bustling night market, known for its street food, handicrafts, and clothing stalls
Law Garden Night Market:
Image Source: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.