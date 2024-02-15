Heading 3

Aditi Singh

Travel

FEBRUARY 15, 2024

10 places to visit in Ahmedabad 

Pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi's iconic residence, which served as the epicentre of India's freedom struggle

Sabarmati Ashram:

Image Source: Pexels

Marvel at the intricate architecture of this five-story stepwell, known for its stunning carvings and cool interiors

Adalaj Stepwell:

Image Source: Pexels

Sidi Saiyyed Mosque:

Image Source: Pexels

Admire the famous "Tree of Life" jali (stone lattice) window at this historic mosque, dating back to the 16th century

Enjoy leisurely walks, boating, and entertainment at this scenic artificial lake, surrounded by parks and gardens

Kankaria Lake:

Image Source: Pexels

Visit this magnificent temple complex, dedicated to Lord Swaminarayan, known for its stunning architecture, exhibitions, and peaceful ambiance

Akshardham Temple:

Image Source: Pexels

Witness the mysterious shaking minarets at the Sidi Bashir Mosque, a unique architectural marvel

Jhulta Minara (Shaking Minarets):

Image Source: Pexels

Explore one of the finest textile museums in the world, showcasing a vast collection of Indian fabrics, textiles, and artefacts

Calico Museum of Textiles:

Image Source: Pexels

Discover the architectural splendour of this complex, featuring a mosque, tombs, and palaces, known for its Indo-Islamic design

Sarkhej Roza:

Image Source: Pexels

Engage in interactive exhibits, planetarium shows, and scientific demonstrations at this educational and recreational complex

Science City:

Image Source: Pexels

Experience the vibrant atmosphere of this bustling night market, known for its street food, handicrafts, and clothing stalls

Law Garden Night Market: 

Image Source: Pexels

