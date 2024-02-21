Heading 3

10 Places to visit in Alleppey

Sail on luxurious houseboats to see Alleppey's town from unique canals, providing a stunning view

Houseboats in Alleppey

Enjoy a peaceful overnight journey in Kerala's famous houseboats amidst scenic backwaters, offering a comfortable and open-deck experience

Alleppey Backwaters

Kuttanad

Discover the 'rice bowl of Kerala,' with vast green rice fields reflecting traditional countryside life

Relax on Alleppey Beach with water sports, yoga, and a historic 150-year-old pier

Alappuzha Beach

Visit for panoramic views and explore the museum showcasing its 150-year-old journey

Alappuzha Lighthouse

Experience Kerala's traditional architecture and savor the famous Pal Payasam (rice pudding)

Ambalapuzha Sree Krishna Temple

Find serenity at Marari Beach, known for fishing and hosting Snake Boat races in August

Marari Beach

Paddle through tiny canals, feeling close to everyday life in Alleppey, with mechanized Shikara Boats for faster travel

Kayaking in Alleppey

Visit one of India's oldest Syrian Catholic churches, founded in 427 AD by St. Thomas

St. Mary's Forane Church

Explore this palace and museum with traditional Kerala architecture, showcasing the region's cultural richness

Krishnapuram Palace

