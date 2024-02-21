Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Travel
FEBRUARY 21, 2024
10 Places to visit in Alleppey
Sail on luxurious houseboats to see Alleppey's town from unique canals, providing a stunning view
Houseboats in Alleppey
Image Source: Freepik
Enjoy a peaceful overnight journey in Kerala's famous houseboats amidst scenic backwaters, offering a comfortable and open-deck experience
Alleppey Backwaters
Image Source: Freepik
Kuttanad
Image Source: Freepik
Discover the 'rice bowl of Kerala,' with vast green rice fields reflecting traditional countryside life
Relax on Alleppey Beach with water sports, yoga, and a historic 150-year-old pier
Alappuzha Beach
Image Source: Freepik
Visit for panoramic views and explore the museum showcasing its 150-year-old journey
Alappuzha Lighthouse
Image Source: Freepik
Experience Kerala's traditional architecture and savor the famous Pal Payasam (rice pudding)
Ambalapuzha Sree Krishna Temple
Image Source: Freepik
Find serenity at Marari Beach, known for fishing and hosting Snake Boat races in August
Marari Beach
Image Source: Freepik
Paddle through tiny canals, feeling close to everyday life in Alleppey, with mechanized Shikara Boats for faster travel
Kayaking in Alleppey
Image Source: Freepik
Visit one of India's oldest Syrian Catholic churches, founded in 427 AD by St. Thomas
St. Mary's Forane Church
Image Source: Freepik
Explore this palace and museum with traditional Kerala architecture, showcasing the region's cultural richness
Krishnapuram Palace
Image Source: Freepik
