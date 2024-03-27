Heading 3

Aditi Singh

Travel

MARCH 27, 2024

10 Places to visit in Amravati

A popular Hindu temple dedicated to Goddess Amba, located in the heart of Amravati city

Ambadevi Temple

A sanctuary known for its diverse flora and fauna, ideal for nature lovers and wildlife enthusiasts

Chilkahrada Wildlife Sanctuary

Famous for its tiger population, this reserve offers opportunities for wildlife safaris and birdwatching

Melghat Tiger Reserve

A historic fort perched atop a hill offering panoramic views of the surrounding landscape

Gawilghur Fort

 A serene lake surrounded by lush greenery, perfect for picnics and boating

Wadali Talao

A scenic spot offering boating facilities and picturesque views of the dam and its surroundings

Upper Wardha Dam

A beautiful lake nestled amidst forests, offering a peaceful retreat and opportunities for birdwatching

Semadoh Lake

A revered temple dedicated to Goddess Ekvira, located near the Upper Wardha Dam

Shri Ekvira Devi Temple

A modern temple complex dedicated to Lord Shiva, known for its architectural beauty and spiritual significance

Satidham Temple

Narnala Fort

A historic fort known for its architectural grandeur and panoramic views of the surrounding landscape

