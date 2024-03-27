Heading 3
Aditi Singh
Travel
MARCH 27, 2024
10 Places to visit in Amravati
A popular Hindu temple dedicated to Goddess Amba, located in the heart of Amravati city
Ambadevi Temple
A sanctuary known for its diverse flora and fauna, ideal for nature lovers and wildlife enthusiasts
Chilkahrada Wildlife Sanctuary
Famous for its tiger population, this reserve offers opportunities for wildlife safaris and birdwatching
Melghat Tiger Reserve
A historic fort perched atop a hill offering panoramic views of the surrounding landscape
Gawilghur Fort
A serene lake surrounded by lush greenery, perfect for picnics and boating
Wadali Talao
A scenic spot offering boating facilities and picturesque views of the dam and its surroundings
Upper Wardha Dam
A beautiful lake nestled amidst forests, offering a peaceful retreat and opportunities for birdwatching
Semadoh Lake
A revered temple dedicated to Goddess Ekvira, located near the Upper Wardha Dam
Shri Ekvira Devi Temple
A modern temple complex dedicated to Lord Shiva, known for its architectural beauty and spiritual significance
Satidham Temple
Narnala Fort
A historic fort known for its architectural grandeur and panoramic views of the surrounding landscape
