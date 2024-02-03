Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
travel
FEBRUARY 03, 2024
10 Places to visit in Amritsar
A peaceful and beautiful place in Amritsar, open to everyone, with gold-adorned architecture and serene surrounding
The Golden Temple
Image Source: Pexels
A patriotic spot near Amritsar where Indian and Pakistani soldiers perform ceremonies daily, drawing crowds with colorful displays
Wagah Border
Image Source: Pexels
A museum in a pretty palace, showcasing artifacts from Maharaja Ranjit Singh's life, surrounded by well-maintained lawns
Maharaja Ranjit Singh Museum
Image Source: Pexels
A religious site linked to Lord Rama's sons, featuring a grand temple with a gold-plated sage Valmiki statue
Ram Tirath Ashram
Image Source: Pexels
A Sikh Gurdwara established in 1590, known for its impressive white structure with a golden dome
Tarn Taran
Image Source: Pexels
A unique Hindu temple with colorful halls and waterways, believed to have miraculous powers
Mata Lal Devi Temple
Image Source: Pexels
A Sikh temple opposite the Golden Temple, featuring a five-storied white structure and Sikh architecture
Akal Takht
Image Source: Pexels
A religious destination near the Golden Temple, resembling it with its own unique ambiance
Durgiana Temple
Image Source: Pexels
A historic fort in Amritsar, now a live heritage museum with various attractions and shows
Gobindgarh Fort
Image Source: Pexels
A historic mosque with impressive Islamic architecture, known for its religious and historical significance
Jama Masjid Khairuddin
Image Source: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.