Priyanshi Shah

travel

FEBRUARY 03, 2024

10 Places to visit in Amritsar

A peaceful and beautiful place in Amritsar, open to everyone, with gold-adorned architecture and serene surrounding

The Golden Temple

A patriotic spot near Amritsar where Indian and Pakistani soldiers perform ceremonies daily, drawing crowds with colorful displays

Wagah Border

A museum in a pretty palace, showcasing artifacts from Maharaja Ranjit Singh's life, surrounded by well-maintained lawns

Maharaja Ranjit Singh Museum

A religious site linked to Lord Rama's sons, featuring a grand temple with a gold-plated sage Valmiki statue

Ram Tirath Ashram

A Sikh Gurdwara established in 1590, known for its impressive white structure with a golden dome

Tarn Taran

A unique Hindu temple with colorful halls and waterways, believed to have miraculous powers

Mata Lal Devi Temple

A Sikh temple opposite the Golden Temple, featuring a five-storied white structure and Sikh architecture

Akal Takht

A religious destination near the Golden Temple, resembling it with its own unique ambiance

Durgiana Temple

A historic fort in Amritsar, now a live heritage museum with various attractions and shows

Gobindgarh Fort

A historic mosque with impressive Islamic architecture, known for its religious and historical significance

Jama Masjid Khairuddin

