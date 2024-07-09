Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Travel
july 09, 2024
10 Places to visit in and near Puri
This must-visit temple known as Shree Jagannath temple is one of the four Char Dham pilgrimage sites in India, attracting millions of devotees annually
Shree Jagannath temple
Image Source: Freepik
Enjoy sunrise and sunset at Puri Beach, along the Bay of Bengal, popular among both tourists and pilgrims
Puri beach
Image Source: Freepik
Dedicated to Lord Shiva, Loknath temple is known for its submerged lingam, and this 11th-century shrine attracts thousands of devotees
Loknath temple
Image Source: Freepik
Raghurajpur is a heritage crafts village where you can explore traditional Pattachitra paintings and many other art forms
Raghurajpur Artist Village
Image Source: Freepik
Jambeswara temple has a shrine dedicated to Lord Shiva, which is lively during the Shivaratri festival
Jambeswara temple
Image Source: Freepik
Narendra Sarovar is the largest holy tank in Puri and is best known for the Chandan Yatra festival
Image Source: Freepik
Narendra Sarovar
One of the important Shiva temples- Markandeshwar temple is linked to various Hindu rituals and festivals and has historical significance
Markandeshwar temple
Image Source: Freepik
This temple is surrounded by a beautiful garden and is known as the Garden House of Jagannath
Gundicha temple
Image Source: Freepik
Pancha Tirtha refers to five holy bathing tanks in Puri, and pilgrims bath in these ponds to complete their religious journey
Pancha Tirtha
Image Source: Freepik
Known as the famous artist village, it had exquisite Pattachitra paintings, crafted on palm leaves
Raghurajpur
Image Source: Freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.