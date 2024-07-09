Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

 Travel

july 09, 2024

10 Places to visit in and near Puri

This must-visit temple known as Shree Jagannath temple is one of the four Char Dham pilgrimage sites in India, attracting millions of devotees annually

Shree Jagannath temple

Image Source: Freepik

Enjoy sunrise and sunset at Puri Beach, along the Bay of Bengal, popular among both tourists and pilgrims

Puri beach

Image Source: Freepik

Dedicated to Lord Shiva, Loknath temple is known for its submerged lingam, and this 11th-century shrine attracts thousands of devotees

Loknath temple

Image Source: Freepik

Raghurajpur is a heritage crafts village where you can explore traditional Pattachitra paintings and many other art forms

Raghurajpur Artist Village

Image Source: Freepik

Jambeswara temple has a shrine dedicated to Lord Shiva, which is lively during the Shivaratri festival

Jambeswara temple 

Image Source: Freepik

Narendra Sarovar is the largest holy tank in Puri and is best known for the Chandan Yatra festival

Image Source: Freepik

Narendra Sarovar

One of the important Shiva temples- Markandeshwar temple is linked to various Hindu rituals and festivals and has historical significance

Markandeshwar temple

Image Source: Freepik

This temple is surrounded by a beautiful garden and is known as the Garden House of Jagannath

Gundicha temple

Image Source: Freepik

Pancha Tirtha refers to five holy bathing tanks in Puri, and pilgrims bath in these ponds to complete their religious journey

Pancha Tirtha

Image Source: Freepik

