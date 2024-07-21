Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Travel
july 21, 2024
10 Places to Visit in and Near Thrissur
This ancient temple is dedicated to Lord Vishnu in his Krishna avatar and draws many devotees with its spiritual energy
Guruvayur Sree Krishna temple
Image: Freepik
One of the major attractions in Thrissur, Vadakkunnathan temple is a beautiful example of classic Kerala architecture, featuring murals, and wood carvings
Vadakkunnathan Temple
Image: Freepik
Founded in 1930, Kerala Kalamandalam preserves Kerala’s traditional art forms like Kathakali, where visitors can watch students practicing
Kerala Kalamandalam
Image: Freepik
This palace, now a museum, showcases unique Kerala-Dutch architecture and houses fascinating exhibits to explore
Shakthan Thampuran Palace
Image: Freepik
At some distance from Thrissur, this mesmerizing waterfall is perfect for a peaceful getaway in nature
Marottichal Waterfalls
Image: Freepik
Famous for its cleanliness, Chavakkad Beach is close to Guruvayur temple, a serene spot visited by families, and local fishermen
Image: Freepik
Chavakkad beach
A peaceful beach on Thrissur’s outskirts, Snehatheeram Beach is perfect for families, and friends, looking for a seaside retreat
Snehatheeram beach
Image: Freepik
This zoo and museum house a variety of animals, making it a great destination to visit with family
Thrissur Zoo, and State Museum
Image: Freepik
Dedicated to Goddess Durga, this 1000-year-old temple is an important part of the Thrissur Pooram festival
Paramekavu Bhagvathy temple
Image: Freepik
The largest church in India, this Indo-Gothic basilica has a striking white facade, a spacious interior, and stunning murals
Basilica of Our Lady of Dolours
Image: Freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.