Priyanshi Shah

 Travel

july 21, 2024

10 Places to Visit in and Near Thrissur

This ancient temple is dedicated to Lord Vishnu in his Krishna avatar and draws many devotees with its spiritual energy

Guruvayur Sree Krishna temple

Image: Freepik

One of the major attractions in Thrissur, Vadakkunnathan temple is a beautiful example of classic Kerala architecture, featuring murals, and wood carvings

Vadakkunnathan Temple

Image: Freepik

Founded in 1930, Kerala Kalamandalam preserves Kerala’s traditional art forms like Kathakali, where visitors can watch students practicing

Kerala Kalamandalam

Image: Freepik

This palace, now a museum, showcases unique Kerala-Dutch architecture and houses fascinating exhibits to explore

 Shakthan Thampuran Palace

Image: Freepik

At some distance from Thrissur, this mesmerizing waterfall is perfect for a peaceful getaway in nature

 Marottichal Waterfalls

Image: Freepik

Famous for its cleanliness, Chavakkad Beach is close to Guruvayur temple, a serene spot visited by families, and local fishermen

Image: Freepik

Chavakkad beach

A peaceful beach on Thrissur’s outskirts, Snehatheeram Beach is perfect for families, and friends, looking for a seaside retreat

Snehatheeram beach

Image: Freepik

This zoo and museum house a variety of animals, making it a great destination to visit with family

Thrissur Zoo, and State Museum

Image: Freepik

Dedicated to Goddess Durga, this 1000-year-old temple is an important part of the Thrissur Pooram festival

Paramekavu Bhagvathy temple

Image: Freepik

The largest church in India, this Indo-Gothic basilica has a striking white facade, a spacious interior, and stunning murals

 Basilica of Our Lady of Dolours

Image: Freepik

