Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Travel
may 30, 2024
10 Places to Visit in Andhra Pradesh
Famous for Kanaka Durga Temple, and scenic Undavalli Caves, this place is a perfect combination of history and nature
Vijayawada
Image: Freepik
This vibrant coastal city with stunning beaches and the Submarine Museum, is ideal for beach lovers and family trip
Visakhapatnam
Image: Freepik
Home to Mallikarjuna Swami Temple in serene hills, it offers spiritual solace and natural beauty to enjoy
Srisailam
Image: Freepik
Rich in history with Lepakshi temple and Penukonda Fort, it is a haven for history lovers
Anantapur
Image: Freepik
Known for the Venkateswara temple, this place is a spiritual spot atop Seven hills, attracting millions of people
Tirupati
Image: Freepik
Ideal for nature lovers, this paradise with lush forests, and waterfalls is just worth visiting
Ananthagiri Hills
Image: Freepik
Don’t forget to try coffee at this serene valley known for coffee plantations, and tribal culture is just great for couples and families
Araku Valley
Image: Freepik
The coastal charm with beautiful beaches and Coringa Wildlife Sanctuary, is perfect to explore for nature lovers
Kakinada
Image: Freepik
Explore seasonal mango markets in this Mango city near Tirupati temple, offering religious sites and fascinating beauty of surroundings
Chittoor
Image: Freepik
India’s Grand Canyon with spectacular views, attracts adventure seekers and history buffs
Gandikota
Image: Freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.