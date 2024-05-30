Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Travel

may 30, 2024

10 Places to Visit in Andhra Pradesh

Famous for Kanaka Durga Temple, and scenic Undavalli Caves, this place is a perfect combination of history and nature

Vijayawada

This vibrant coastal city with stunning beaches and the Submarine Museum, is ideal for beach lovers and family trip

Visakhapatnam

Home to Mallikarjuna Swami Temple in serene hills, it offers spiritual solace and natural beauty to enjoy

Srisailam

Rich in history with Lepakshi temple and Penukonda Fort, it is a haven for history lovers

Anantapur 

Known for the Venkateswara temple, this place is a spiritual spot atop Seven hills, attracting millions of people

Tirupati

Ideal for nature lovers, this paradise with lush forests, and waterfalls is just worth visiting 

 Ananthagiri Hills

Don’t forget to try coffee at this serene valley known for coffee plantations, and tribal culture is just great for couples and families

Araku Valley

The coastal charm with beautiful beaches and Coringa Wildlife Sanctuary, is perfect to explore for nature lovers

 Kakinada

Explore seasonal mango markets in this Mango city near Tirupati temple, offering religious sites and fascinating beauty of surroundings

Chittoor

India’s Grand Canyon with spectacular views, attracts adventure seekers and history buffs

Gandikota

