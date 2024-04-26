Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
APRIL 26, 2024
10 Places to visit in April-May in India
Skip the too-hot-to-handle weather of April-May and visit this popular hill station of India. Manali is a perfect escape plan this Summer
Manali, Himachal Pradesh
Image Source: pexels
Popular for its tea estates, Munnar is an exotic lush green hill station in Kerala. It is also referred to as the Kashmir of South
Munnar, Kerala
Image Source: freepik
It is a surreal place to visit this Summer. The cool weather and scenic view will help you to unwind from the fast lives of metro cities
Dalhousie, Himachal Pradesh
Image Source: freepik
It is among the wettest places on Earth. Cherrapunjee is a one-of-its-kind destination to visit this summer. The natural beauty of this city is at its best
Cherrapunjee, Meghalaya
Image Source: freepik
Known as the Scotland of India, Coorg is the best place to visit for nature lovers. The coffee plantation and lush greenery complement to its serene beauty
Image Source: freepik
Coorg, Karnataka
It is a hill station in Maharashtra. This place is best known for its religious beliefs, picturesque view, and natural beauty
Mahabaleshwar, Maharashtra
Image Source: freepik
Known as the black tea capital of India, Darjeeling is a perfect place to visit this summer for its insane beauty and lifetime experience
Darjeeling, West Bengal
Image Source: freepik
Wayanad, Kerala
Image Source: freepik
Famous for spice plantations and wildlife, Wayanad is a beautiful place to unwind from your busy lives
Pachmarhi, Madhya Pradesh
Image Source: freepik
It is a famous place to visit in Madhya Pradesh. The small hill station has misty clouds, waterfalls, temples, and crazy roads that take you on an adventure
Dotted with Tea gardens, serene waterfalls, and charming colonial architecture, Ooty is a serene place to visit down South
Ooty, Tamil Nadu
Image Source: freepik
