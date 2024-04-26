Heading 3

APRIL 26, 2024

10 Places to visit in April-May in India

Skip the too-hot-to-handle weather of April-May and visit this popular hill station of India. Manali is a perfect escape plan this Summer 

Manali, Himachal Pradesh 

Image Source: pexels

Popular for its tea estates, Munnar is an exotic lush green hill station in Kerala. It is also referred to as the Kashmir of South 

Munnar, Kerala

Image Source: freepik

It is a surreal place to visit this Summer. The cool weather and scenic view will help you to unwind from the fast lives of metro cities 

Dalhousie, Himachal Pradesh 

Image Source: freepik

It is among the wettest places on Earth. Cherrapunjee is a one-of-its-kind destination to visit this summer. The natural beauty of this city is at its best 

Cherrapunjee, Meghalaya 

Image Source: freepik

Known as the Scotland of India, Coorg is the best place to visit for nature lovers. The coffee plantation and lush greenery complement to its serene beauty 

Image Source: freepik

 Coorg, Karnataka 

It is a hill station in Maharashtra. This place is best known for its religious beliefs, picturesque view, and natural beauty 

 Mahabaleshwar, Maharashtra 

Image Source: freepik

Known as the black tea capital of India, Darjeeling is a perfect place to visit this summer for its insane beauty and lifetime experience 

Darjeeling, West Bengal 

Image Source: freepik

 Wayanad, Kerala

Image Source: freepik

Famous for spice plantations and wildlife, Wayanad is a beautiful place to unwind from your busy lives 

Pachmarhi, Madhya Pradesh 

Image Source: freepik

It is a famous place to visit in Madhya Pradesh. The small hill station has misty clouds, waterfalls, temples, and crazy roads that take you on an adventure 

Dotted with Tea gardens, serene waterfalls, and charming colonial architecture, Ooty is a serene place to visit down South 

Ooty, Tamil Nadu 

Image Source: freepik

