Heading 3
Raina Reyaz
travel
January 14, 2024
10 Places to visit in Assam
Home to the one-horned Indian rhinoceros, Kaziranga National Park is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Explore the lush landscapes, teeming with wildlife, as you embark on an unforgettable safari adventure
Kaziranga National Park
Image Source: Pexels
Majuli, the world's largest river island, is a serene escape. Immerse yourself in the unique Assamese culture, visit ancient monasteries, and witness traditional mask-making and pottery
Majuli Island
Image Source: Pexels
Perched on Nilachal Hill, the Kamakhya Temple is a sacred pilgrimage site. The temple's unique architecture and religious significance make it a must-visit destination in Guwahati
Kamakhya Temple, Guwahati
Image Source: Pexels
Another UNESCO World Heritage Site, Manas National Park is renowned for its biodiversity. Traverse through dense forests, spot Bengal tigers, golden langurs, and vibrant bird species, creating an immersive wildlife experience
Manas National Park
Image Source: Pexels
Step back in time in Sivasagar, once the capital of the Ahom Kingdom. Marvel at historical landmarks like the Rang Ghar, Talatal Ghar, and the ancient Sivasagar Tank, reflecting the region's rich history
Sivasagar
Image Source: Pexels
Assam is famous for its tea, and Jorhat boasts picturesque tea gardens. Take a guided tour to understand the tea-making process and savor freshly brewed Assam tea amidst the lush plantations
Tea Gardens of Jorhat
Image Source: Pexels
Explore the bustling town of Tinsukia, located near the Dibru-Saikhowa National Park. Visit the historic Dibru Saikhowa Deori Ali, experience the local culture at Tilinga Mandir, and take a leisurely walk along the Brahmaputra riverside
Tinsukia
Image Source: Pexels
Legend has it that Agnigarh Hill in Tezpur was built by King Banasura for his daughter. Enjoy panoramic views of Tezpur from the hill and explore the sculptures depicting the eternal love story of Usha and Aniruddha
Agnigarh Hill, Tezpur
Image Source: Pexels
Nestled in the lush landscapes of Assam, it offers a mesmerizing natural spectacle for visitors. Located near Bokakhat in the Golaghat district, this waterfall is a hidden gem that captivates with its scenic beauty
Kakochang Waterfalls
Image Source: Pexels
Nestled in the Brahmaputra River, Umananda Island houses the Umananda Temple dedicated to Lord Shiva. Reach the island by ferry and soak in the spiritual ambiance amid scenic surroundings
Umananda Island
Image Source: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.