Heading 3

Raina Reyaz

travel

January 14, 2024

10 Places to visit in Assam

Home to the one-horned Indian rhinoceros, Kaziranga National Park is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Explore the lush landscapes, teeming with wildlife, as you embark on an unforgettable safari adventure

Kaziranga National Park

Image Source: Pexels

Majuli, the world's largest river island, is a serene escape. Immerse yourself in the unique Assamese culture, visit ancient monasteries, and witness traditional mask-making and pottery

Majuli Island

Image Source: Pexels

Perched on Nilachal Hill, the Kamakhya Temple is a sacred pilgrimage site. The temple's unique architecture and religious significance make it a must-visit destination in Guwahati

Kamakhya Temple, Guwahati

Image Source: Pexels

Another UNESCO World Heritage Site, Manas National Park is renowned for its biodiversity. Traverse through dense forests, spot Bengal tigers, golden langurs, and vibrant bird species, creating an immersive wildlife experience

Manas National Park

Image Source: Pexels

Step back in time in Sivasagar, once the capital of the Ahom Kingdom. Marvel at historical landmarks like the Rang Ghar, Talatal Ghar, and the ancient Sivasagar Tank, reflecting the region's rich history

Sivasagar

Image Source: Pexels

Assam is famous for its tea, and Jorhat boasts picturesque tea gardens. Take a guided tour to understand the tea-making process and savor freshly brewed Assam tea amidst the lush plantations

Tea Gardens of Jorhat

Image Source: Pexels

Explore the bustling town of Tinsukia, located near the Dibru-Saikhowa National Park. Visit the historic Dibru Saikhowa Deori Ali, experience the local culture at Tilinga Mandir, and take a leisurely walk along the Brahmaputra riverside

Tinsukia

Image Source: Pexels

Legend has it that Agnigarh Hill in Tezpur was built by King Banasura for his daughter. Enjoy panoramic views of Tezpur from the hill and explore the sculptures depicting the eternal love story of Usha and Aniruddha

Agnigarh Hill, Tezpur

Image Source: Pexels

Nestled in the lush landscapes of Assam, it offers a mesmerizing natural spectacle for visitors. Located near Bokakhat in the Golaghat district, this waterfall is a hidden gem that captivates with its scenic beauty

Kakochang Waterfalls

Image Source: Pexels

Nestled in the Brahmaputra River, Umananda Island houses the Umananda Temple dedicated to Lord Shiva. Reach the island by ferry and soak in the spiritual ambiance amid scenic surroundings

Umananda Island

Image Source: Pexels

