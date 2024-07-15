Heading 3

 Priyanshi Shah

Travel

july 15, 2024

10 Places to visit in Assam during monsoon

Plan a trip to Tezpur where you can explore the beauty of ancient ruins, temples, and lush green landscapes

Tezpur

Image: Freepik

Take boat rides at Deepor Bheel and enjoy bird watching amidst the lake. Perfect to visit in the rainy season

Deepor Bheel

Image: Freepik

Take a view of the silk town of Sualkuchi, where the rain makes the lush landscapes and traditional silk weaving even more fascinating

Sualkuchi

Image: Freepik

The famous Assam hill station- Haflong is the place where the monsoon turns the hills and waterfalls into a misty place

 Haflong

Image: Freepik

Experience the cultural heart of Assam in Dispur, where you can explore rich heritage, green parks, and historic landmarks

 Dispur

Image: Freepik

Take a break to explore the historic town of Sivasagar where the lush tea gardens, serene lakes, and ancient monuments make it a picturesque destination

Image: Freepik

Sivasagar

Escape the chaos and visit Nakkati hill where the monsoon makes hidden waterfalls, and lush greenery more lively

Nakkati hill

Image: Freepik

Take a walk amidst the tea gardens, where green hills and surroundings offer a peaceful experience

Tea gardens

Image: Freepik

This pilgrimage town is a mist-covered place where you can enjoy the breathtaking views of hills, and waterfalls

Hajo

Image: Freepik

The place with the perfect combination of urban and spiritual vibes, Guwahati lives you awestruck with its natural beauty

Guwahati

Image: Freepik

