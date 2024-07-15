Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Travel
july 15, 2024
10 Places to visit in Assam during monsoon
Plan a trip to Tezpur where you can explore the beauty of ancient ruins, temples, and lush green landscapes
Tezpur
Image: Freepik
Take boat rides at Deepor Bheel and enjoy bird watching amidst the lake. Perfect to visit in the rainy season
Deepor Bheel
Image: Freepik
Take a view of the silk town of Sualkuchi, where the rain makes the lush landscapes and traditional silk weaving even more fascinating
Sualkuchi
Image: Freepik
The famous Assam hill station- Haflong is the place where the monsoon turns the hills and waterfalls into a misty place
Haflong
Image: Freepik
Experience the cultural heart of Assam in Dispur, where you can explore rich heritage, green parks, and historic landmarks
Dispur
Image: Freepik
Take a break to explore the historic town of Sivasagar where the lush tea gardens, serene lakes, and ancient monuments make it a picturesque destination
Image: Freepik
Sivasagar
Escape the chaos and visit Nakkati hill where the monsoon makes hidden waterfalls, and lush greenery more lively
Nakkati hill
Image: Freepik
Take a walk amidst the tea gardens, where green hills and surroundings offer a peaceful experience
Tea gardens
Image: Freepik
This pilgrimage town is a mist-covered place where you can enjoy the breathtaking views of hills, and waterfalls
Hajo
Image: Freepik
The place with the perfect combination of urban and spiritual vibes, Guwahati lives you awestruck with its natural beauty
Guwahati
Image: Freepik
