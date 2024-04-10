Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Travel
april 10, 2024
10 Places to Visit in Aurangabad
A stunning mausoleum resembling the Taj Mahal was built for Aurangzeb’s wife, featuring intricate marble designs, and four minarets
Bibi-ka-Maqbara
Image Source: Freepik
An ancient fortress atop a 200-meter-high hill, known for its strategic defenses, including three layers of walls and a fiery pit
Daulatabad Fort
Image Source: Freepik
A combined garden, park, and zoo offering relaxation amidst nature with attractions like an aquarium and wild animal exhibits
Siddharth Garden and Zoo
Image Source: Freepik
Twelve rock-cut Buddhist shrines dating back to the 6th and 7th centuries showcase ancient architecture and art
Aurangabad caves
Image Source: Freepik
A historic water mill built in 1734, surrounded by beautiful gardens and a 300-year-old banyan tree
Panchakki
Image Source: Freepik
Named after the famous naturalist, a serene lake with boating facilities and a bird sanctuary is home to various species of flora and fauna
Salim Ali Lake
Image Source: Freepik
A Rajput palace turned museum displaying traditional Indian architecture and rare art pieces, often hosting cultural events
Soneri Mahal
Image Source: Freepik
A significant Sikh pilgrimage site with a Gurudwara built where Guru Gobind Singh was cremated, attracting devotees from around the world
Hazur Sahib Nanded
Image Source: Freepik
A lush green garden spread over 400 acres, originally part of Aurangzeb’s palace, now home to the Fruit research station
Himayat Bagh
Image Source: Freepik
An ancient royal palace with nine apartments and gardens, now housing Aurangabad College for women, showcasing historic architecture
Naukhanda palace
Image Source: Freepik
