Priyanshi Shah

Travel

april 10, 2024

10 Places to Visit in Aurangabad

A stunning mausoleum resembling the Taj Mahal was built for Aurangzeb’s wife, featuring intricate marble designs, and four minarets

Bibi-ka-Maqbara

An ancient fortress atop a 200-meter-high hill, known for its strategic defenses, including three layers of walls and a fiery pit

Daulatabad Fort

A combined garden, park, and zoo offering relaxation amidst nature with attractions like an aquarium and wild animal exhibits

Siddharth Garden and Zoo

Twelve rock-cut Buddhist shrines dating back to the 6th and 7th centuries showcase ancient architecture and art

Aurangabad caves

A historic water mill built in 1734, surrounded by beautiful gardens and a 300-year-old banyan tree

Panchakki

Named after the famous naturalist, a serene lake with boating facilities and a bird sanctuary is home to various species of flora and fauna

Salim Ali Lake

A Rajput palace turned museum displaying traditional Indian architecture and rare art pieces, often hosting cultural events

Soneri Mahal

A significant Sikh pilgrimage site with a Gurudwara built where Guru Gobind Singh was cremated, attracting devotees from around the world

Hazur Sahib Nanded

A lush green garden spread over 400 acres, originally part of Aurangzeb’s palace, now home to the Fruit research station 

Himayat Bagh

An ancient royal palace with nine apartments and gardens, now housing Aurangabad College for women, showcasing historic architecture

Naukhanda palace

