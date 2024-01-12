Heading 3
Raina Reyaz
travel
January 12, 2024
10 Places to visit in Bangalore
Immerse yourself in nature at Cubbon Park, a lush oasis in the heart of the city, offering serene walking trails, vibrant flower beds, and iconic landmarks like the State Central Library
Cubbon Park
Discover the botanical wonders of Lalbagh, known for its stunning glasshouse, diverse plant species, and regular flower shows that captivate visitors throughout the year
Lalbagh Botanical Garden
Step back in time at Bangalore Palace, a majestic structure with Tudor and Scottish Gothic architectural influences, offering a glimpse into the city's regal past
Bangalore Palace
Marvel at the grandeur of Vidhana Soudha, the seat of Karnataka's legislative assembly, known for its imposing architecture and illuminated façade during special events
Vidhana Soudha
Explore the historical Tipu Sultan's Summer Palace, an architectural gem showcasing Indo-Islamic style, housing artifacts from the reign of the famous Mysorean ruler
Tipu Sultan's Summer Palace
Embark on a scenic drive to Nandi Hills, a breathtaking hill station just outside Bangalore, offering panoramic views, pleasant weather, and a peaceful escape from the city hustle
Nandi Hills
Explore the epitome of luxury and sophistication at UB City, Bangalore’s premier commercial complex, boasting a unique blend of high-end retail, fine dining, and contemporary office spaces
UB City
Connect with wildlife at Bannerghatta National Park, where a safari experience allows you to encounter lions, tigers, and a variety of fauna in their natural habitats
Bannerghatta National Park
Relax by the tranquil Ulsoor Lake, a popular spot for boating and picnics, providing a serene retreat amidst the urban landscape
Ulsoor Lake
Find tranquility at the Art of Living International Center, an idyllic retreat offering meditation programs, lush surroundings, and the Vishalakshi Mantap with its stunning architecture
Art of Living International Center
