Raina Reyaz

January 12, 2024

10 Places to visit in Bangalore

Immerse yourself in nature at Cubbon Park, a lush oasis in the heart of the city, offering serene walking trails, vibrant flower beds, and iconic landmarks like the State Central Library

Cubbon Park

Discover the botanical wonders of Lalbagh, known for its stunning glasshouse, diverse plant species, and regular flower shows that captivate visitors throughout the year

Lalbagh Botanical Garden

Step back in time at Bangalore Palace, a majestic structure with Tudor and Scottish Gothic architectural influences, offering a glimpse into the city's regal past

Bangalore Palace

Marvel at the grandeur of Vidhana Soudha, the seat of Karnataka's legislative assembly, known for its imposing architecture and illuminated façade during special events

Vidhana Soudha

Explore the historical Tipu Sultan's Summer Palace, an architectural gem showcasing Indo-Islamic style, housing artifacts from the reign of the famous Mysorean ruler

Tipu Sultan's Summer Palace

Embark on a scenic drive to Nandi Hills, a breathtaking hill station just outside Bangalore, offering panoramic views, pleasant weather, and a peaceful escape from the city hustle

Nandi Hills

Explore the epitome of luxury and sophistication at UB City, Bangalore’s premier commercial complex, boasting a unique blend of high-end retail, fine dining, and contemporary office spaces

UB City

Connect with wildlife at Bannerghatta National Park, where a safari experience allows you to encounter lions, tigers, and a variety of fauna in their natural habitats

Bannerghatta National Park

Relax by the tranquil Ulsoor Lake, a popular spot for boating and picnics, providing a serene retreat amidst the urban landscape

Ulsoor Lake

Find tranquility at the Art of Living International Center, an idyllic retreat offering meditation programs, lush surroundings, and the Vishalakshi Mantap with its stunning architecture

Art of Living International Center

