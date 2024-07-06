Heading 3
Aditi Singh
Travel
july 06, 2024
10 places to visit in Cairo
Explore the iconic ancient wonders, which are magnificent landmarks
Giza Pyramids and Sphinx
Image Source: Pexels
Discover vast collection of ancient Egyptian artifacts, including treasures from Tutankhamun's tomb, mummies, statues, and jewelry
Egyptian Museum
Image Source: Pexels
Wander through this historic market district, known for its beautiful alleys, bustling bazaars, and vibrant atmosphere
Khan El Khalili
Image Source: Pexels
Immerse yourself in the city's Islamic heritage by visiting landmarks such as Citadel of Saladin, Al-Azhar Mosque, and Sultan Hassan Mosque
Islamic heritage
Image Source: Pexels
Explore the oldest part of Cairo, home to a wealth of Coptic churches, including Hanging Church, Saint Sergius and Bacchus Church, and Coptic Museum
Coptic Cairo
Image Source: Pexels
Admire unique architecture of this ninth-century mosque, featuring vast courtyard, minaret, and distinctive spiral staircase
Image Source: Pexels
Mosque of Ibn Tulun
Relax in this beautifully landscaped park, offering stunning views of city skyline, as well as gardens, fountains, and walking paths
Al-Azhar Park
Image Source: Pexels
Enjoy panoramic views of Cairo from the observation deck of this iconic landmark, which stands 187 meters tall
Cairo Tower
Image Source: Pexels
Visit this ancient structure on the island of Roda, used to measure water level of Nile River during ancient times
Nilometer
Image Source: Pexels
Take a stroll along this historic thoroughfare, lined with medieval mosques, madrasas, and traditional houses, offering a glimpse into Cairo's past
Muizz Street
Image Source: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.