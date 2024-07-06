Heading 3

Aditi Singh 

Travel

july 06, 2024

10 places to visit in Cairo

Explore the iconic ancient wonders, which are magnificent landmarks

 Giza Pyramids and Sphinx

Image Source: Pexels

Discover vast collection of ancient Egyptian artifacts, including treasures from Tutankhamun's tomb, mummies, statues, and jewelry

 Egyptian Museum

Image Source: Pexels

Wander through this historic market district, known for its beautiful alleys, bustling bazaars, and vibrant atmosphere

Khan El Khalili

Image Source: Pexels

 Immerse yourself in the city's Islamic heritage by visiting landmarks such as Citadel of Saladin, Al-Azhar Mosque, and Sultan Hassan Mosque

Islamic heritage

Image Source: Pexels

Explore the oldest part of Cairo, home to a wealth of Coptic churches, including Hanging Church, Saint Sergius and Bacchus Church, and Coptic Museum

Coptic Cairo

Image Source: Pexels

Admire unique architecture of this ninth-century mosque, featuring vast courtyard, minaret, and distinctive spiral staircase

Image Source: Pexels

 Mosque of Ibn Tulun

 Relax in this beautifully landscaped park, offering stunning views of city skyline, as well as gardens, fountains, and walking paths

 Al-Azhar Park

Image Source: Pexels

Enjoy panoramic views of Cairo from the observation deck of this iconic landmark, which stands 187 meters tall

Cairo Tower

Image Source: Pexels

Visit this ancient structure on the island of Roda, used to measure water level of Nile River during ancient times

Nilometer

Image Source: Pexels

Take a stroll along this historic thoroughfare, lined with medieval mosques, madrasas, and traditional houses, offering a glimpse into Cairo's past

Muizz Street

Image Source: Pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here