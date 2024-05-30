Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Travel

may 30, 2024

10 Places to Visit in Chhattisgarh

This sanctuary in Chhattisgarh is spread over 245 sq km and houses various wildlife, and lush greenery to explore

Barnawapara Wildlife sanctuary

Image: Freepik

This capital city of Chhattisgarh has various steel mills, coal, and aluminum industries, and a vibrant life to enjoy

Raipur

Image: Freepik

Set amidst the scenic landscapes in the Bastar district, Jagdalpur is a hidden gem known for its natural beauty, which is undiscovered by many tourists

Jagdalpur

Image: Freepik

Enjoy the fascinating views of this waterfall that has clear water cascading down creating a memorable experience

Charre Marre waterfalls

Image: Freepik

Situated at the banks of the Mahanadi River, Sirpur is a treasure for ancient and archaeological wonders

Sirpur

Image: Freepik

This underrated hill station has picturesque landscapes, beautiful waterfalls, and untouched natural beauty, offering a peaceful escape

Mainpat

Image: Freepik

This enchanting island is shaped like a frog and offers breathtaking views of natural surroundings, perfect for a relaxing getaway

Madku Dweep

Image: Freepik

The place known for its historical significance and ancient temple is a town with the remnants of the Chalukya empire

Dhamtari

Image: Freepik

The city famous for its Bhilai steel plant and cultural diversity is where people with different religions and languages live together

Bhilai

Image: Freepik

Chitrakote Falls is the widest waterfall in the country, offering majestic views to cherish for the rest of our life

Chitrakote falls

Image: Freepik

Note: Images used in the story are only for representational purposes

Disclaimer

Image: Freepik

