Priyanshi Shah
Travel
may 30, 2024
10 Places to Visit in Chhattisgarh
This sanctuary in Chhattisgarh is spread over 245 sq km and houses various wildlife, and lush greenery to explore
Barnawapara Wildlife sanctuary
Image: Freepik
This capital city of Chhattisgarh has various steel mills, coal, and aluminum industries, and a vibrant life to enjoy
Raipur
Image: Freepik
Set amidst the scenic landscapes in the Bastar district, Jagdalpur is a hidden gem known for its natural beauty, which is undiscovered by many tourists
Jagdalpur
Image: Freepik
Enjoy the fascinating views of this waterfall that has clear water cascading down creating a memorable experience
Charre Marre waterfalls
Image: Freepik
Situated at the banks of the Mahanadi River, Sirpur is a treasure for ancient and archaeological wonders
Sirpur
Image: Freepik
This underrated hill station has picturesque landscapes, beautiful waterfalls, and untouched natural beauty, offering a peaceful escape
Mainpat
Image: Freepik
This enchanting island is shaped like a frog and offers breathtaking views of natural surroundings, perfect for a relaxing getaway
Madku Dweep
Image: Freepik
The place known for its historical significance and ancient temple is a town with the remnants of the Chalukya empire
Dhamtari
Image: Freepik
The city famous for its Bhilai steel plant and cultural diversity is where people with different religions and languages live together
Bhilai
Image: Freepik
Chitrakote Falls is the widest waterfall in the country, offering majestic views to cherish for the rest of our life
Chitrakote falls
Image: Freepik
