Aditi Singh

Travel

FEBRUARY 17, 2024

10 Places to visit in Chikmagalur 

The highest peak in Karnataka, offering breathtaking views and trekking opportunities in a beautiful landscape 

Mullayanagiri Peak

Image Source: Pexels

This place is known for its shrine and the legend of Baba Budan. Along with religious significance, this place is a great spot for nature enthusiasts too

Baba Budangiri

Image Source: Pexels

Kudremukh National Park

Image Source: Pexels

Famous for its rich biodiversity and scenic beauty, it is an ideal location for nature walks and wildlife spotting

Explore the lush coffee estates, learn about coffee cultivation, and enjoy the serene ambiance of the plantations

Coffee Plantations

Image Source: Pexels

Home to various species of flora and fauna, offering safaris and nature trails

Bhadra Wildlife Sanctuary

Image Source: Pexels

A picturesque waterfall surrounded by dense forests, perfect for a refreshing dip

Hebbe Falls

Image Source: Pexels

Another cascading waterfall nestled amidst forests, offering a tranquil atmosphere

Kalhatti Falls

Image Source: Pexels

A revered temple dedicated to goddess Saraswati, known for its architecture and spiritual importance 

Sharadamba Temple, Sringeri

Image Source: Pexels

Enjoy boating, fishing, and scenic views at this reservoir surrounded by serene hills and dense forests

Bhadra Dam

Image Source: Pexels

This waterfall is also known as Buttermilk Falls, it's a stunning waterfall offering a refreshing retreat

Jhari Waterfalls

Image Source: Pexels

