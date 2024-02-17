Heading 3
10 Places to visit in Chikmagalur
The highest peak in Karnataka, offering breathtaking views and trekking opportunities in a beautiful landscape
Mullayanagiri Peak
Image Source: Pexels
This place is known for its shrine and the legend of Baba Budan. Along with religious significance, this place is a great spot for nature enthusiasts too
Baba Budangiri
Image Source: Pexels
Kudremukh National Park
Image Source: Pexels
Famous for its rich biodiversity and scenic beauty, it is an ideal location for nature walks and wildlife spotting
Explore the lush coffee estates, learn about coffee cultivation, and enjoy the serene ambiance of the plantations
Coffee Plantations
Image Source: Pexels
Home to various species of flora and fauna, offering safaris and nature trails
Bhadra Wildlife Sanctuary
Image Source: Pexels
A picturesque waterfall surrounded by dense forests, perfect for a refreshing dip
Hebbe Falls
Image Source: Pexels
Another cascading waterfall nestled amidst forests, offering a tranquil atmosphere
Kalhatti Falls
Image Source: Pexels
A revered temple dedicated to goddess Saraswati, known for its architecture and spiritual importance
Sharadamba Temple, Sringeri
Image Source: Pexels
Enjoy boating, fishing, and scenic views at this reservoir surrounded by serene hills and dense forests
Bhadra Dam
Image Source: Pexels
This waterfall is also known as Buttermilk Falls, it's a stunning waterfall offering a refreshing retreat
Jhari Waterfalls
Image Source: Pexels
