Priyanshi Shah

Travel

MARCH 02, 2024

10 Places to visit in Colombo

A stunning Buddhist temple near lake Beira, blending chinese, indian, and thai architecture, featuring intricate carvings and a peaceful buddha statue

Gangaramaya temple

Image Source: Pexels

A popular picnic spot by the Indian ocean, offering tasty street foods, and amazing sunset view

Galle face green

Image Source: Pexels

Colombo’s largest park, a relaxing place full of nature, waterfalls, zoo and adventure, is named after Queen Viharamahadevi

Viharamahadevi park

Image Source: Freepik

Build to commemorate Sri Lanka’s independence, hosting national events and serving as an open space

Independence memorial hall

Image Source: Pexels

A treasure trove of Sri Lankan history and culture, showcasing artifacts from ancient dynasties in an Italian style building

National museum of colombo

Image Source: Pexels

A culturally rich mosque with red and white stripes, showcasing a blend of Indian, Indo-Islamic, Neoclassical and Gothic architecture

Jami Ul-Alfar Mosque

Image Source: Pexels

Located near the iconic Gangaramaya temple, the amazing spots for picnics, and birdwatching is worth visiting

Beira lake

Image Source: Pexels

An island temple surrounded by lush greenery, offering a peaceful escape with a mix of Chinese, Thai, Indian and Sri Lankan architecture

Seema Malakaya

Image Source: Freepik

A unique 350-meter-tall structure serving as a transmission hub with observation decks, shopping centers, and restaurants

Colombia lotus tower

Image Source: Pexels

Located in Pettah, it preserves Dutch Governor Thomas Van Rhee’s residence, showcasing Dutch colonial artifacts over floors

Pettah floating market

Image Source: Freepik

