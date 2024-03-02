Heading 3
10 Places to visit in Colombo
A stunning Buddhist temple near lake Beira, blending chinese, indian, and thai architecture, featuring intricate carvings and a peaceful buddha statue
Gangaramaya temple
Image Source: Pexels
A popular picnic spot by the Indian ocean, offering tasty street foods, and amazing sunset view
Galle face green
Image Source: Pexels
Colombo’s largest park, a relaxing place full of nature, waterfalls, zoo and adventure, is named after Queen Viharamahadevi
Viharamahadevi park
Image Source: Freepik
Build to commemorate Sri Lanka’s independence, hosting national events and serving as an open space
Independence memorial hall
Image Source: Pexels
A treasure trove of Sri Lankan history and culture, showcasing artifacts from ancient dynasties in an Italian style building
National museum of colombo
Image Source: Pexels
A culturally rich mosque with red and white stripes, showcasing a blend of Indian, Indo-Islamic, Neoclassical and Gothic architecture
Jami Ul-Alfar Mosque
Image Source: Pexels
Located near the iconic Gangaramaya temple, the amazing spots for picnics, and birdwatching is worth visiting
Beira lake
Image Source: Pexels
An island temple surrounded by lush greenery, offering a peaceful escape with a mix of Chinese, Thai, Indian and Sri Lankan architecture
Seema Malakaya
Image Source: Freepik
A unique 350-meter-tall structure serving as a transmission hub with observation decks, shopping centers, and restaurants
Colombia lotus tower
Image Source: Pexels
Located in Pettah, it preserves Dutch Governor Thomas Van Rhee’s residence, showcasing Dutch colonial artifacts over floors
Pettah floating market
Image Source: Freepik
