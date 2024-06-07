10 places to visit in Coorg 

The Peak is 4050 feet above the sea level and offers some of the exquisite views in South India. Mandalpatti Peak is famous for bumpy Jeep trails to witness stunning scenes of high Western Ghats
Mandalpatti
Image source- Freepik
Image source- Freepik
The magic of Dubare Elephant Camp where you can experience Elephant bathing in kaveri river, a place where elephants roam, creating memories that last a lifetime
Elephant Camp
Step into a world of peace and spirituality at Namdroling Tibetan Monastery, where colorful prayer flags and soothing monk chants welcome you to a serene place of cultural wonder
Image source- Freepik
Tibetan Monastery
Widely known as “The Coffee County” a visit to Coorg is incomplete without experiencing a walk through the coffee plantation trails. Get the perfect caffeine kick, try authentic coffee and experience coffee making processing
Coffee Plantation
Image source- Freepik
Witness the majestic view of the Famous Abbey Falls, it is a picturesque waterfall with water plunging from a height of about 70 feet into a rocky gorge
Abbey falls
Image source- Freepik
The name "Raja's Seat" translates to "Seat of the King," and it is said to be a place where the kings of Kodagu would come to enjoy the stunning sunsets and unwind
Raja's Seat
Image: Coorg Updates Instagram
Explore this historical fort with museums, a palace, and panoramic views of the town from its ramparts
Madikeri Fort
Image source- Freepik
A wildlife enthusiast's paradise, offering safaris to spot diverse flora and fauna, including tigers and elephants
Nagarhole National Park
Image source- Freepik
A serene village known for its coffee plantations, where you can unwind and enjoy the tranquility of nature
Chettalli
Image source- Freepik
Talakaveri
The origin of the river Kaveri, a sacred place with a temple and stunning views of the surrounding hills