 Jiya Surana 

Travel 

JUNE 07, 2024

10 places to visit in Coorg 


The Peak is 4050 feet above the sea level and offers some of the exquisite views in South India. Mandalpatti Peak is famous for bumpy Jeep trails to witness stunning scenes of high Western Ghats

Mandalpatti

Image source- Freepik 

Image source- Freepik 

The magic of Dubare Elephant Camp where you can experience Elephant bathing in kaveri river, a place where elephants roam, creating memories that last a lifetime 

Elephant Camp

Step into a world of peace and spirituality at Namdroling Tibetan Monastery, where colorful prayer flags and soothing monk chants welcome you to a serene place of cultural wonder

Image source- Freepik 

Tibetan Monastery

Widely known as “The Coffee County” a visit to Coorg is incomplete without experiencing a walk through the coffee plantation trails. Get the perfect caffeine kick, try authentic coffee and experience coffee making processing

Coffee Plantation

Image source- Freepik 

Witness the majestic view of the Famous Abbey Falls, it is a picturesque waterfall with water plunging from a height of about 70 feet into a rocky gorge

Abbey falls 

Image source- Freepik 

The name "Raja's Seat" translates to "Seat of the King," and it is said to be a place where the kings of Kodagu would come to enjoy the stunning sunsets and unwind

Raja's Seat

Image: Coorg Updates Instagram 

Explore this historical fort with museums, a palace, and panoramic views of the town from its ramparts

Madikeri Fort

Image source- Freepik 

A wildlife enthusiast's paradise, offering safaris to spot diverse flora and fauna, including tigers and elephants

Nagarhole National Park

Image source- Freepik 

A serene village known for its coffee plantations, where you can unwind and enjoy the tranquility of nature

Chettalli

Image source- Freepik 

Talakaveri

The origin of the river Kaveri, a sacred place with a temple and stunning views of the surrounding hills

Image source- Freepik 

