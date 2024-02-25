Heading 3
FEBRUARY 25, 2024
10 Places to visit in Darjeeling
Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR)
Image Source: Freepik
Catch a stunning sunrise at Tiger Hill, where Kanchenjunga's peaks light up, drawing visitors for its beautiful mountain panorama
Tiger Hill
Image Source: Freepik
Batasia Loop
Image Source: Freepik
Watch the toy train make a fun 360-degree turn at this spiral track, near Darjeeling, with an eco garden and war memorial
Glide over scenic landscapes, from snowy mountains to tea estates, on the Darjeeling Ropeway's cable car ride
Darjeeling Ropeway
Image Source: Freepik
Explore Darjeeling's tea culture by touring Happy Valley and witnessing the tea-making process
Tea Plantations Darjeeling
Image Source: Freepik
Explore this famous mountaineering institute in Darjeeling, encouraging youth to embrace mountaineering as a sport
Himalayan Mountaineering Institute
Image Source: Freepik
Discover handmade gems, Thangkas paintings, and more at places like Nehru Road and Chowk Bazaar for a memorable shopping spree
Shopping in Darjeeling
Image Source: Freepik
Visit Darjeeling Zoo, a haven for animals, captivating animal lovers and nature enthusiasts
Image Source: Freepik
Padmaja Naidu Himalayan Zoological Park
Have a picnic at this terraced garden with natural falls, surrounded by flower gardens and serene hill streams
Darjeeling Rock Garden
Image Source: Freepik
Explore West Bengal's highest national park, offering breathtaking Himalayan views, camping, and bird watching
Singalila National Park
Image Source: Freepik
