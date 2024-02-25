Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Travel

FEBRUARY 25, 2024

10 Places to visit in Darjeeling

Hop on the Darjeeling Toy Train for a charming ride with mountain views and village glimpses

 Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR)

Image Source: Freepik

Catch a stunning sunrise at Tiger Hill, where Kanchenjunga's peaks light up, drawing visitors for its beautiful mountain panorama

Tiger Hill

Image Source: Freepik

Batasia Loop

Image Source: Freepik

Watch the toy train make a fun 360-degree turn at this spiral track, near Darjeeling, with an eco garden and war memorial

Glide over scenic landscapes, from snowy mountains to tea estates, on the Darjeeling Ropeway's cable car ride

 Darjeeling Ropeway

Image Source: Freepik

Explore Darjeeling's tea culture by touring Happy Valley and witnessing the tea-making process

Tea Plantations Darjeeling

Image Source: Freepik

Explore this famous mountaineering institute in Darjeeling, encouraging youth to embrace mountaineering as a sport

Himalayan Mountaineering Institute

Image Source: Freepik

Discover handmade gems, Thangkas paintings, and more at places like Nehru Road and Chowk Bazaar for a memorable shopping spree

Shopping in Darjeeling

Image Source: Freepik

Visit Darjeeling Zoo, a haven for animals, captivating animal lovers and nature enthusiasts

Image Source: Freepik

Padmaja Naidu Himalayan Zoological Park

Have a picnic at this terraced garden with natural falls, surrounded by flower gardens and serene hill streams

Darjeeling Rock Garden

Image Source: Freepik

Explore West Bengal's highest national park, offering breathtaking Himalayan views, camping, and bird watching

Singalila National Park

Image Source: Freepik

