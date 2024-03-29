Heading 3

 Priyanshi Shah

Travel

MARCH 29, 2024

10 Places to visit in Dehradun

A mysterious limestone cave with an intriguingly placed stream inside, long believed to be Lord Shiva's home given its natural formation

Robber's Cave

Image Source: freepik

A visually stunning sulfur-rich therapeutic spring set amidst scenic natural beauty and lush greenery

Sahastradhara

Image Source: freepik

An ancient cave temple with a natural Shiv Linga under perennial water drips, associated with myths of Guru Dronacharya and healing waters

Tapkeshwar Temple

Image Source: freepik

A spectacular Buddhist monastery featuring majestic architecture and intricate artwork, home to the tallest stupa in Asia

Mindrolling Monastery

Image Source: freepik

A famous arboreal research center with imposing colonial buildings that have attracted several film shoots

Forest Research Institute

Image Source: freepik

Dehradun's lively local market brimming with regional spices, sweets, artifacts and tempting cuisine

Paltan Bazaar

Image Source: freepik

A well-kept city zoo at the Shivalik foothills with varied animals that make it a nice picnic spot

Dehradun Zoo

Image Source: freepik

Dehradun’s sprawling, multi-level shopping hub with brands, eateries and entertainment

Pacific Mall

Image Source: freepik

A British-era clock tower structure and landmark attraction in the heart of Dehradun city

Clock Tower

Image Source: freepik

A thrilling cable car ride offering breathtaking aerial views of Himalayan landscapes

Sahastradhara Ropeway

Image Source: freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here