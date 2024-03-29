Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Travel
MARCH 29, 2024
10 Places to visit in Dehradun
A mysterious limestone cave with an intriguingly placed stream inside, long believed to be Lord Shiva's home given its natural formation
Robber's Cave
Image Source: freepik
A visually stunning sulfur-rich therapeutic spring set amidst scenic natural beauty and lush greenery
Sahastradhara
Image Source: freepik
An ancient cave temple with a natural Shiv Linga under perennial water drips, associated with myths of Guru Dronacharya and healing waters
Tapkeshwar Temple
Image Source: freepik
A spectacular Buddhist monastery featuring majestic architecture and intricate artwork, home to the tallest stupa in Asia
Mindrolling Monastery
Image Source: freepik
A famous arboreal research center with imposing colonial buildings that have attracted several film shoots
Forest Research Institute
Image Source: freepik
Dehradun's lively local market brimming with regional spices, sweets, artifacts and tempting cuisine
Paltan Bazaar
Image Source: freepik
A well-kept city zoo at the Shivalik foothills with varied animals that make it a nice picnic spot
Dehradun Zoo
Image Source: freepik
Dehradun’s sprawling, multi-level shopping hub with brands, eateries and entertainment
Pacific Mall
Image Source: freepik
A British-era clock tower structure and landmark attraction in the heart of Dehradun city
Clock Tower
Image Source: freepik
A thrilling cable car ride offering breathtaking aerial views of Himalayan landscapes
Sahastradhara Ropeway
Image Source: freepik
