MAY 09, 2024

10 Places To Visit In Delaware

Close to Ocean City, this park has lovely beaches, and perfect to enjoy.
sunbathing, surfing, and sailing between a bay and the ocean

Fenwick Island State Park

Located near Lewes, this park features forests, and beaches where you can go on hikes, camp, and watch birds

Cape Henlopen State Park

Delaware’s largest city, Wilmington offers a vibrant arts scene and historical attractions 

Wilmington

A town with historic architecture, Lewes is known for its beautiful beaches and serene atmosphere

Lewes

Near Dover, this refuge is great for birdwatching with its preserved wetlands, and mudflats

Bombay Hook National Wildlife Refuge

A small beach town known for its exciting summer nightlife and various water sports

Dewey Beach

The capital of Delaware, Dover features museums, shops, and entertainment like a music festival

Dover

A scenic park with beaches between two bays, ideal for swimming, surfing, and enjoying nature

Delaware Seashore State Park

Rehoboth Beach

Known as “The Nation’s summer capital”, this lively town has a popular beach, boardwalk, and amusement park

A peaceful town with a calm beach and charming boardwalk, perfect for a quiet getaway

Bethany beach

