Priyanshi Shah
Travel
MAY 09, 2024
10 Places To Visit In Delaware
Close to Ocean City, this park has lovely beaches, and perfect to enjoy.
sunbathing, surfing, and sailing between a bay and the ocean
Fenwick Island State Park
Images: freepik
Located near Lewes, this park features forests, and beaches where you can go on hikes, camp, and watch birds
Cape Henlopen State Park
Images: freepik
Delaware’s largest city, Wilmington offers a vibrant arts scene and historical attractions
Wilmington
Images: freepik
A town with historic architecture, Lewes is known for its beautiful beaches and serene atmosphere
Lewes
Images: freepik
Near Dover, this refuge is great for birdwatching with its preserved wetlands, and mudflats
Bombay Hook National Wildlife Refuge
Images: freepik
A small beach town known for its exciting summer nightlife and various water sports
Images: freepik
Dewey Beach
The capital of Delaware, Dover features museums, shops, and entertainment like a music festival
Dover
Images: freepik
A scenic park with beaches between two bays, ideal for swimming, surfing, and enjoying nature
Delaware Seashore State Park
Images: freepik
Rehoboth Beach
Images: freepik
Known as “The Nation’s summer capital”, this lively town has a popular beach, boardwalk, and amusement park
A peaceful town with a calm beach and charming boardwalk, perfect for a quiet getaway
Bethany beach
Images: freepik
