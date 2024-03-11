Heading 3
10 Places to visit in Dharamshala
A beautiful spot for trekking at 2850m, offering stunning mountain views and perfect place for camping
Trikund Hill
Image Source: Freepik
The international cricket stadium located at 1457m with tibetan-style architecture and open for tourists
Dharamshala cricket stadium
Image Source: Freepik
Built in 1852, the church is dedicated to John the Baptist, known for neo-gothic architecture and Belgian stained-glass windows
St. John in the Wilderness Church
Image Source: Pexels
A tribute to Kangra’s brave soldiers, showcasing black marble walls with names, war replicas, and green surroundings
War memorial
Image Source: Freepik
Founded by the Dalai Lama, it houses over 80,000 manuscripts and artifacts related to Tibetan history, culture, and art
Library of Tibetan works and archives
Image Source: Freepik
Built in the 4th Century BC, the oldest fort in India, with a museum, temples, and a watchtower for a panoramic views of the valley
Kangra fort
Image Source: Freepik
Known as the Dalai Lama Temple, a tranquil place with a huge buddha idol and prayer wheel
Tsuglagkhang temple
Image Source: Freepik
Dedicated to the Hindu Goddess Jwala Devi, this place is known for natural flames and religious significance
Jwala Devi temple
Image Source: Freepik
Also called Little Lhasa, a suburb with the Dalai Lama Temple, monasteries, and scenic beauty
McLeod Ganj
Image Source: Freepik
This beautiful temple is dedicated to Kalachakra having mural paintings, and Tibetan Thangka art
Kalachakra temple
Image Source: Freepik
