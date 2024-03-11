Heading 3

MARCH 11, 2024

10 Places to visit in Dharamshala

A beautiful spot for trekking at 2850m, offering stunning mountain views and perfect place for camping

Trikund Hill

Image Source: Freepik

The international cricket stadium located at 1457m with tibetan-style architecture and open for tourists

Dharamshala cricket stadium

Image Source: Freepik

Built in 1852, the church is dedicated to John the Baptist, known for neo-gothic architecture and Belgian stained-glass windows

St. John in the Wilderness Church

Image Source: Pexels

A tribute to Kangra’s brave soldiers, showcasing black marble walls with names, war replicas, and green surroundings

War memorial 

Image Source: Freepik

Founded by the Dalai Lama, it houses over 80,000 manuscripts and artifacts related to Tibetan history, culture, and art

Library of Tibetan works and archives

Image Source: Freepik

Built in the 4th Century BC, the oldest fort in India, with a museum, temples, and a watchtower for a panoramic views of the valley

Kangra fort

Image Source: Freepik

Known as the Dalai Lama Temple, a tranquil place with a huge buddha idol and prayer wheel

Tsuglagkhang temple

Image Source: Freepik

Dedicated to the Hindu Goddess Jwala Devi, this place is known for natural flames and religious significance

Jwala Devi temple

Image Source: Freepik

Also called Little Lhasa, a suburb with the Dalai Lama Temple, monasteries, and scenic beauty

McLeod Ganj

Image Source: Freepik

This beautiful temple is dedicated to Kalachakra having mural paintings, and Tibetan Thangka art 

Kalachakra temple

Image Source: Freepik

