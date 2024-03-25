Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Travel

MARCH 25, 2024

10 Places to visit in Gangtok

A beautiful lake in Gangtok that changes colors with the seasons and freezes in winter, surrounded by blooming flowers in summer

Tsomgo Lake

Image: freepik

A scenic spot on the ancient Silk Route at a high altitude, offering stunning views, best visited in summer and autumn

Nathula Pass

Image: freepik

An ancient temple at a high altitude with serene views of the Kanchenjunga range, where it's believed Lord Hanuman rested

 Hanuman Tok 

Image: freepik

Sikkim's first zoo, where animals roam in open enclosures replicating their natural habitats, providing splendid views of Mount Kanchenjunga

Himalayan Zoological Park

Image: freepik

A monastery surrounded by forests, offering breathtaking views and a chance to interact with Buddhist monk

Ranka Monastery

Image: freepik

A museum showcasing Tibetan art and culture, founded by the 14th Dalai Lama, providing insights into Tibetan history

Namgyal Institute of Tibetology

Image: freepik

A place near MG Road displaying a variety of flowers, especially during the annual flower show, offering a break from travel

 Flower Exhibition Center

Image: freepik

The bustling center of Gangtok, a vehicle-free zone with shops, restaurants, and cafes, providing a glimpse of local life

 MG Marg

Image: freepik

A small Ganesh temple with stunning views of the Kanchenjunga range, attracting visitors for its serene ambiance

Ganesh Tok

Image: freepik

One of Sikkim's largest monasteries on a hilltop, showcasing traditional Tibetan architecture and housing unique religious artifacts

Rumtek Monastery

Image: freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here