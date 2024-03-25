Heading 3
10 Places to visit in Gangtok
A beautiful lake in Gangtok that changes colors with the seasons and freezes in winter, surrounded by blooming flowers in summer
Tsomgo Lake
A scenic spot on the ancient Silk Route at a high altitude, offering stunning views, best visited in summer and autumn
Nathula Pass
An ancient temple at a high altitude with serene views of the Kanchenjunga range, where it's believed Lord Hanuman rested
Hanuman Tok
Sikkim's first zoo, where animals roam in open enclosures replicating their natural habitats, providing splendid views of Mount Kanchenjunga
Himalayan Zoological Park
A monastery surrounded by forests, offering breathtaking views and a chance to interact with Buddhist monk
Ranka Monastery
A museum showcasing Tibetan art and culture, founded by the 14th Dalai Lama, providing insights into Tibetan history
Namgyal Institute of Tibetology
A place near MG Road displaying a variety of flowers, especially during the annual flower show, offering a break from travel
Flower Exhibition Center
The bustling center of Gangtok, a vehicle-free zone with shops, restaurants, and cafes, providing a glimpse of local life
MG Marg
A small Ganesh temple with stunning views of the Kanchenjunga range, attracting visitors for its serene ambiance
Ganesh Tok
One of Sikkim's largest monasteries on a hilltop, showcasing traditional Tibetan architecture and housing unique religious artifacts
Rumtek Monastery
