Priyanshi Shah
Travel
june 21, 2024
10 Places to visit in Goa with family
Located inside the Mollem National Park, Dudhsagar Waterfalls is one of India’s tallest falls, standing at 310 meters, best visited in monsoons
Dudhsagar waterfalls
Image Source: Freepik
This 17th-century Portuguese fort overlooks the Mandovi River and the Arabian Sea, known for its scenic and mesmerizing sunsets
Fort Ahuada
Image Source: Freepik
Known as the Queens of beaches, Calangute is the longest beach in North Goa- a hub for water sports and nightlife
Calangute beach
Image Source: Freepik
Famous for its nightlife and iconic spots, Baga Beach offers a mix of exciting water sports, street shopping, and lively bars
Baga beach
Image Source: Freepik
Less crowded, this Candolim beach attracts international tourists with its serene environment, and thrilling water sports
Image Source: Freepik
Candolim beach
One of the largest temples in Goa, this 500-year-old site is dedicated to Lord Shiva and features stunning architecture, domes, and a water tank
Mangeshi Temple
Image Source: Freepik
The oldest fort in Goa, built in the 15th century, offers panoramic views of Panjim and now hosts cultural events and exhibitions
Reis Magos Fort
Image Source: Freepik
Settled on a hill in Panaji, this gleaming white church is famous for its zigzagging stairs and beautiful architecture
Our Lady of the Immaculate conception church
Image Source: Freepik
Butterfly beach
Image Source: Freepik
Known as Honeymoon Beach, this spot in South Goa can be visited by boat or a forest hike
This fort offers stunning views of the Arabian Sea and features two unique fountains, and a rich history worth exploring
Mormugao fort
Image Source: Freepik
