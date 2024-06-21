Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Travel

june 21, 2024

10 Places to visit in Goa with family

Located inside the Mollem National Park, Dudhsagar Waterfalls is one of India’s tallest falls, standing at 310 meters, best visited in monsoons

Dudhsagar waterfalls

This 17th-century Portuguese fort overlooks the Mandovi River and the Arabian Sea, known for its scenic and mesmerizing sunsets

Fort Ahuada

Known as the Queens of beaches, Calangute is the longest beach in North Goa- a hub for water sports and nightlife

Calangute beach

Famous for its nightlife and iconic spots, Baga Beach offers a mix of exciting water sports, street shopping, and lively bars

Baga beach

Less crowded, this Candolim beach attracts international tourists with its serene environment, and thrilling water sports

Candolim beach

One of the largest temples in Goa, this 500-year-old site is dedicated to Lord Shiva and features stunning architecture, domes, and a water tank

Mangeshi Temple

The oldest fort in Goa, built in the 15th century, offers panoramic views of Panjim and now hosts cultural events and exhibitions

Reis Magos Fort

Settled on a hill in Panaji, this gleaming white church is famous for its zigzagging stairs and beautiful architecture

Our Lady of the Immaculate conception church

Butterfly beach

Known as Honeymoon Beach, this spot in South Goa can be visited by boat or a forest hike

This fort offers stunning views of the Arabian Sea and features two unique fountains, and a rich history worth exploring

Mormugao fort

