Priyanshi Shah

Travel

FEBRUARY 27, 2024

10 Places to visit in Gulmarg

A big natural area where special animals and plants live, covering 180 sq. kms, and it's like a home to endangered species

Gulmarg Biosphere Reserve 

A very long and high cable car ride in Gulmarg, like a big swing with beautiful views of mountains in two parts

Gulmarg Gondola Ride

Alpather Lake

A pretty lake 13 km from Gulmarg, surrounded by big rocks, mountains, and fields of colorful wildflowers

The country's biggest golf field, high up in the mountains at 2,650 meters, making it the highest green golf place in the whole world

Gulmarg Golf Course

An old church in Gulmarg with grey walls and colorful windows, standing there for 110 years, like a beautiful picture

St. Mary's Church

A nice place for families to have picnics, pick strawberries, and see amazing views from April to September, with fun treks and horseback rides in winter

Strawberry Valley

An old special place in Gulmarg, showcases pretty windows and pillars showing special Kashmiri art

Shrine of Baba Reshi

A high meadow in Gulmarg at 2,730 meters, where you can see big snowy mountains, thick forests, and lots of colorful flowers

Khilanmarg

A quiet meadow high up in Gulmarg at 11,000 feet, where you can relax and enjoy lovely views of snowy mountains

Buta Pathri

A beautiful waterfall in Gulmarg surrounded by green plants and big mountains, making it a wonderful place for people who love nature and adventure

Durung Waterfall

