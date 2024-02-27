Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Travel
FEBRUARY 27, 2024
10 Places to visit in Gulmarg
A big natural area where special animals and plants live, covering 180 sq. kms, and it's like a home to endangered species
Gulmarg Biosphere Reserve
Image Source: Pexels
A very long and high cable car ride in Gulmarg, like a big swing with beautiful views of mountains in two parts
Gulmarg Gondola Ride
Image Source: Pexels
Alpather Lake
Image Source: Freepik
A pretty lake 13 km from Gulmarg, surrounded by big rocks, mountains, and fields of colorful wildflowers
The country's biggest golf field, high up in the mountains at 2,650 meters, making it the highest green golf place in the whole world
Gulmarg Golf Course
Image Source: Freepik
An old church in Gulmarg with grey walls and colorful windows, standing there for 110 years, like a beautiful picture
St. Mary's Church
Image Source: Freepik
A nice place for families to have picnics, pick strawberries, and see amazing views from April to September, with fun treks and horseback rides in winter
Strawberry Valley
Image Source: Freepik
An old special place in Gulmarg, showcases pretty windows and pillars showing special Kashmiri art
Shrine of Baba Reshi
Image Source: Freepik
A high meadow in Gulmarg at 2,730 meters, where you can see big snowy mountains, thick forests, and lots of colorful flowers
Khilanmarg
Image Source: Freepik
A quiet meadow high up in Gulmarg at 11,000 feet, where you can relax and enjoy lovely views of snowy mountains
Buta Pathri
Image Source: Freepik
A beautiful waterfall in Gulmarg surrounded by green plants and big mountains, making it a wonderful place for people who love nature and adventure
Durung Waterfall
Image Source: Pexels
