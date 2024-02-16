Heading 3

10 places to visit in Gurgaon( Gurugram)

It is a cultural and entertainment platform with live shows and dining options

Kingdom of Dreams

A massive food and entertainment hub with diverse cuisines and vibrant nightlife

Cyber Hub

 Ambience Mall

A shopping destination with international brands, restaurants, and entertainment options 

A Green oasis with walking trails, gardens, and musical fountain shows

Leisure Valley Park

A bird sanctuary with diverse species, ideal for birdwatching and nature walks

Sultanpur National Park

A Hindu temple dedicated to Sheetla Mata, known for its religious significance and festivals

Sheetla Mata Mandir

A serene nature reserve with hiking trails, birdwatching, and scenic views of the Aravalli hills 

Aravalli Biodiversity Park

Picturesque lake offering boating, picnicking, and adventure activities like rock climbing and hot air ballooning

Damdama Lake

Museum showcasing the evolution of transportation in India through exhibits and interactive displays

Heritage Transport Museum

Shopping centre featuring a variety of retail outlets, restaurants, and entertainment facilities

Gurgaon Central Mall

