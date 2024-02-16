Heading 3
Aditi Singh
Travel
FEBRUARY 16, 2024
10 places to visit in Gurgaon( Gurugram)
It is a cultural and entertainment platform with live shows and dining options
Kingdom of Dreams
A massive food and entertainment hub with diverse cuisines and vibrant nightlife
Cyber Hub
Ambience Mall
A shopping destination with international brands, restaurants, and entertainment options
A Green oasis with walking trails, gardens, and musical fountain shows
Leisure Valley Park
A bird sanctuary with diverse species, ideal for birdwatching and nature walks
Sultanpur National Park
A Hindu temple dedicated to Sheetla Mata, known for its religious significance and festivals
Sheetla Mata Mandir
A serene nature reserve with hiking trails, birdwatching, and scenic views of the Aravalli hills
Aravalli Biodiversity Park
Picturesque lake offering boating, picnicking, and adventure activities like rock climbing and hot air ballooning
Damdama Lake
Museum showcasing the evolution of transportation in India through exhibits and interactive displays
Heritage Transport Museum
Shopping centre featuring a variety of retail outlets, restaurants, and entertainment facilities
Gurgaon Central Mall
