10 Places to visit in Haridwar
A holy place famous for its ganga
Aarti, where people go to wash away their sins by taking a dip
Har Ki Pauri
This temple on a hill is called Bilwa Parvat, where people believe their wishes come true by praying to Goddess Mansa
Mansa Devi Temple
The temple situated on the Neel Parvat is dedicated to Goddess Chandi and is reached by either walking or a cable car ride
Chandi Devi Temple
at this place, you’ll find Daksha Mahadev temple and Maa Anandmayai Ashram, along with the Kushavarta ghat, and Patanjali Yog Peeth
Kankhal
This old temple at Birla Ghat is where people come to pray to Goddess Maya, especially crowded during Navratri
Maya Devi Temple
It is a spiritual place where people go to learn about morality and culture, and it is also visited by some famous people
Shantikunj
This peaceful spot by the river is where seven sages once meditated and is a great place for meditation and yoga
Sapt Rishi Ashram
This temple is unique because it's dedicated to Indian heroes and freedom fighters, showing the unity of our country
Bharat Mata Mandir
Pawan Dham
A beautiful temple with intricate glasswork where people come to see the lovely idols and feel peaceful
A bust market where you can buy religious items, and handicrafts, and enjoy tasty local food like samosas
Bara Bazar
