Priyanshi Shah

Travel

june 06, 2024

10 Places to visit in Haridwar

A holy place famous for its ganga
 Aarti, where people go to wash away their sins by taking a dip

Har Ki Pauri

This temple on a hill is called Bilwa Parvat, where people believe their wishes come true by praying to Goddess Mansa

Mansa Devi Temple

The temple situated on the Neel Parvat is dedicated to Goddess Chandi and is reached by either walking or a cable car ride

Chandi Devi Temple

at this place, you’ll find Daksha Mahadev temple and Maa Anandmayai Ashram, along with the Kushavarta ghat, and Patanjali Yog Peeth

Kankhal

This old temple at Birla Ghat is where people come to pray to Goddess Maya, especially crowded during Navratri

Maya Devi Temple

It is a spiritual place where people go to learn about morality and culture, and it is also visited by some famous people

Shantikunj

This peaceful spot by the river is where seven sages once meditated and is a great place for meditation and yoga

Sapt Rishi Ashram

This temple is unique because it's dedicated to Indian heroes and freedom fighters, showing the unity of our country

Bharat Mata Mandir

Pawan Dham

A beautiful temple with intricate glasswork where people come to see the lovely idols and feel peaceful

A bust market where you can buy religious items, and handicrafts, and enjoy tasty local food like samosas

Bara Bazar

