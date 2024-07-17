Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Travel
july 17, 2024
10 Places to visit in Hyderabad with family
Visit the iconic monument of Hyderabad- Charminar built in 1591, and explore Laad Bazaar to shop for traditional items
Charminar
Image: Freepik
Spend a fun-filled day at Ramoji Film City, where you can explore film sets, enjoy adventure sports, and watch live shows
Ramoji film city
Image: Freepik
Get some peace at Birla Mandir- a white marble temple dedicated to Lord Venkateshwara, offering mesmerizing views of Hyderabad
Birla Mandir
Image: Freepik
This park is near Hussain Sagar Lake, spend some time relaxing at Lumbini Park full of lush greenery, and musical fountain
Lumbini Park
Image: Freepik
Explore one of India’s largest zoos, Nehru Zoological Park, a home to 1500 species, including a Butterfly park, and a Jurrasic park
Nehru Zoological park
Image: Freepik
This craft village showcases traditional handicrafts and articrafts, with museums, and dance performances, perfect for all art lovers
Image: Freepik
Shilparamam
This fort offers breathtaking views of Hyderabad, perfect to step into history and enjoy some light and sound show
Golconda fort
Image: Freepik
Famous for its vast and diverse collection, the Salar Jung Museum has everything from paintings to sculptures
Salar Jung Museum
Image: Freepik
This palace gives a glimpse of their luxurious lifestyle with a fascinating collection of vintage cars
Chowmahalla Palace
Image: Freepik
For a serene experience, visit Moula Ali Hills where you can capture mesmerizing views of sunrise and sunset
Moula Ali Hill
Image: Freepik
