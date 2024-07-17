Heading 3

 10 Places to visit in Hyderabad with family

Visit the iconic monument of Hyderabad- Charminar built in 1591, and explore Laad Bazaar to shop for traditional items

Charminar

Image: Freepik

Spend a fun-filled day at Ramoji Film City, where you can explore film sets, enjoy adventure sports, and watch live shows

Ramoji film city

Image: Freepik

Get some peace at Birla Mandir- a white marble temple dedicated to Lord Venkateshwara, offering mesmerizing views of Hyderabad

Birla Mandir

Image: Freepik

This park is near Hussain Sagar Lake, spend some time relaxing at Lumbini Park full of lush greenery, and musical fountain

Lumbini Park

Image: Freepik

Explore one of India’s largest zoos, Nehru Zoological Park, a home to 1500 species, including a Butterfly park, and a Jurrasic park

Nehru Zoological park

Image: Freepik

This craft village showcases traditional handicrafts and articrafts, with museums, and dance performances, perfect for all art lovers

Image: Freepik

Shilparamam

This fort offers breathtaking views of Hyderabad, perfect to step into history and enjoy some light and sound show

Golconda fort

Image: Freepik

Famous for its vast and diverse collection, the Salar Jung Museum has everything from paintings to sculptures 

Salar Jung Museum 

Image: Freepik

This palace gives a glimpse of their luxurious lifestyle with a fascinating collection of vintage cars

Chowmahalla Palace

Image: Freepik

For a serene experience, visit Moula Ali Hills where you can capture mesmerizing views of sunrise and sunset

Moula Ali Hill

Image: Freepik

