Priyanshi Shah
Travel
FEBRUARY 17, 2024
10 places to visit in Igatpuri
Maharashtra's highest peak at 1646 meters, Kalsubai offers stunning views; trek with railings and chains, suitable for most fitness levels
Kalsubai Peak
Image Source: Freepik
A 10th-century fort at 3000 feet, an easy 1.5-hour climb; panoramic views of Kulang mountain ranges and Kalsubai
Tringalwadi Fort
Image Source: Freepik
Vaitarna Dam
Image Source: Freepik
First gravity dam, built in the 1950s; a scenic spot with Western Ghats backdrop, ideal for picnics from June to mid-September
Perfect post-exam holiday spot; cascading waterfall with water rappelling and lush green terrains, best visited during the monsoon
Vihigaon Waterfall
Image Source: Pexels
Temple dedicated to Ghatan Devi, protector of hills; peaceful location with Tringalwadi Fort in the backdrop
Ghatandevi Mandir
Image Source: Freepik
Nature lover's paradise, especially during monsoons; waterfalls and scenic views, offers adventure sports like river crossing and rafting
Camel Valley
Image Source: Freepik
Popular among trekking enthusiasts; easy trail, and a place full of greenery
Bhatsa River Valley
Image Source: Freepik
World's largest meditation center; free residential courses attracting global visitors, providing food, accommodation, and meditation instructions
Vipassana International Academy
Image Source: Freepik
Ancient Shiva temple, 1,200 years old; stone-carved with impressive murals, a destination for Shiva devotees
Amruteshwar Temple
Image Source: Freepik
Built in 1916 by the British Government; gravity dam with a length of 1,634 meters and a height of 28 meters, surrounded by a catchment area of 404 square kilometers
Darna Dam
Image Source: Freepik
