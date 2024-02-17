Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Travel

FEBRUARY 17, 2024

10 places to visit in Igatpuri

Maharashtra's highest peak at 1646 meters, Kalsubai offers stunning views; trek with railings and chains, suitable for most fitness levels

Kalsubai Peak

Image Source: Freepik

A 10th-century fort at 3000 feet, an easy 1.5-hour climb; panoramic views of Kulang mountain ranges and Kalsubai

Tringalwadi Fort

Image Source: Freepik

Vaitarna Dam

Image Source: Freepik

First gravity dam, built in the 1950s; a scenic spot with Western Ghats backdrop, ideal for picnics from June to mid-September

Perfect post-exam holiday spot; cascading waterfall with water rappelling and lush green terrains, best visited during the monsoon

Vihigaon Waterfall

Image Source: Pexels

Temple dedicated to Ghatan Devi, protector of hills; peaceful location with Tringalwadi Fort in the backdrop

Ghatandevi Mandir

Image Source: Freepik

Nature lover's paradise, especially during monsoons; waterfalls and scenic views, offers adventure sports like river crossing and rafting

Camel Valley

Image Source: Freepik

Popular among trekking enthusiasts; easy trail, and a place full of greenery

Bhatsa River Valley

Image Source: Freepik

World's largest meditation center; free residential courses attracting global visitors, providing food, accommodation, and meditation instructions

Vipassana International Academy

Image Source: Freepik

Ancient Shiva temple, 1,200 years old; stone-carved with impressive murals, a destination for Shiva devotees

Amruteshwar Temple

Image Source: Freepik

Built in 1916 by the British Government; gravity dam with a length of 1,634 meters and a height of 28 meters, surrounded by a catchment area of 404 square kilometers

Darna Dam

Image Source: Freepik

