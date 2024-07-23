Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Travel

july 23, 2024

10 Places to Visit in India in August

This popular hill station in Kerala is a green paradise with vast tea, rubber, spice, and coffee plantations, perfect for picturesque viewpoints

Wayanad

Image Source: Freepik

Kanyakumari- the monsoon destination, is ideal for a fun-filled trip, amidst the beauty of hitting shores, temples, and lush greenery

Kanyakumari

Image Source: Freepik

This beautiful hill station in Rajasthan with scenic mountains, lush green valley, and misty atmosphere sees high popularity during monsoon

Mount Abu

Image Source: Freepik

This top tourist destination- Khajuraho experiences pleasant weather in August, and lets you explore unique attractions

Khajuraho

Image Source: Freepik

Enjoy pleasant weather, lush tea, spice plantation, and verdant valleys in Munnar that look mesmerizing in rain

Munnar

Image Source: Freepik

Plan a family trip to the royal city, Jodhpur, explore royal palaces, temples, and historical forts, and also shop for some traditional handicrafts and attire

Jodhpur

Image Source: Freepik

The place famous for its spices, and coffee- Coorg has rolling hills, colonial architecture, misty weather, and waterfalls, perfect for enjoying your vacation

Coorg

Image Source: Freepik

The place all about white islands, palm trees, and mesmerizing water, this is the ideal location to escape from chaos

Andaman

Image Source: Freepik

Escape the hustle-bustle of daily life, and visit Kodaikanal- a famous South Indian hill station, best with valleys, cliffs, lakes, and waterfalls

Kodaikanal

Image Source: Freepik

The historical city with older traditions is an ancient place to spend time in peace, and relax at River Ganges

Varanasi

Image Source: Freepik

