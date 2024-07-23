Heading 3
10 Places to Visit in India in August
This popular hill station in Kerala is a green paradise with vast tea, rubber, spice, and coffee plantations, perfect for picturesque viewpoints
Wayanad
Image Source: Freepik
Kanyakumari- the monsoon destination, is ideal for a fun-filled trip, amidst the beauty of hitting shores, temples, and lush greenery
Kanyakumari
Image Source: Freepik
This beautiful hill station in Rajasthan with scenic mountains, lush green valley, and misty atmosphere sees high popularity during monsoon
Mount Abu
Image Source: Freepik
This top tourist destination- Khajuraho experiences pleasant weather in August, and lets you explore unique attractions
Khajuraho
Image Source: Freepik
Enjoy pleasant weather, lush tea, spice plantation, and verdant valleys in Munnar that look mesmerizing in rain
Munnar
Image Source: Freepik
Plan a family trip to the royal city, Jodhpur, explore royal palaces, temples, and historical forts, and also shop for some traditional handicrafts and attire
Jodhpur
Image Source: Freepik
The place famous for its spices, and coffee- Coorg has rolling hills, colonial architecture, misty weather, and waterfalls, perfect for enjoying your vacation
Coorg
Image Source: Freepik
The place all about white islands, palm trees, and mesmerizing water, this is the ideal location to escape from chaos
Andaman
Image Source: Freepik
Escape the hustle-bustle of daily life, and visit Kodaikanal- a famous South Indian hill station, best with valleys, cliffs, lakes, and waterfalls
Kodaikanal
Image Source: Freepik
The historical city with older traditions is an ancient place to spend time in peace, and relax at River Ganges
Varanasi
Image Source: Freepik
