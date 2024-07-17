Heading 3
july 17, 2024
10 places to visit in Jaipur at night
This mesmerizing palace floating on Man Sagar Lake, is beautifully illuminated at night, offering a scenic experience
Jal Mahal
Image: Freepik
Visit this iconic red and pink sandstone palace that will leave you awestruck with its shine at night
Hawa Mahal
Image: Freepik
With its musical fountains that create different effects- The Jawahar Circle Garden feels lively with its jogging tracks, food stalls, and rose garden
Jawahar circle garden
Image: Freepik
Visit this bustling market at night to explore and shop for some amazing jewelry, everything from gems to affordable pieces
Johari Bazar
Image: Freepik
Amber Fort surprises you with its impressive light and sound show, making your trip a memorable one
Amber fort
Image: Freepik
Located on the Aravalli hills, Nahargarh Fort provides an enchanting experience with its sunset views
Image: Freepik
Nahargarh fort
This place is a moving tribute to soldiers, a peaceful place to show your respect
Amar Jawan Jyoti
Image: Freepik
With its vibrant vibe with lights and multi-colored fountains, this place is a perfect place to hang out at night
The Statue Circle
Image: Freepik
Plan a visit to the beautiful City palace located at the center of the city, known for its intricate architecture
City palace
Image: Freepik
Are you a history lover? Then visit this museum having a vast collection of coins artifacts, carpets, and pottery
Albert hall museum
Image: Freepik
