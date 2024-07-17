Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

 Travel

july 17, 2024

10 places to visit in Jaipur at night

This mesmerizing palace floating on Man Sagar Lake, is beautifully illuminated at night, offering a scenic experience

Jal Mahal

Image: Freepik

Visit this iconic red and pink sandstone palace that will leave you awestruck with its shine at night

Hawa Mahal

Image: Freepik

With its musical fountains that create different effects- The Jawahar Circle Garden feels lively with its jogging tracks, food stalls, and rose garden

Jawahar circle garden

Image: Freepik

Visit this bustling market at night to explore and shop for some amazing jewelry, everything from gems to affordable pieces

Johari Bazar

Image: Freepik

Amber Fort surprises you with its impressive light and sound show, making your trip a memorable one

Amber fort

Image: Freepik

Located on the Aravalli hills, Nahargarh Fort provides an enchanting experience with its sunset views 

Image: Freepik

Nahargarh fort

This place is a moving tribute to soldiers, a peaceful place to show your respect

Amar Jawan Jyoti

Image: Freepik

With its vibrant vibe with lights and multi-colored fountains, this place is a perfect place to hang out at night

The Statue Circle

Image: Freepik

Plan a visit to the beautiful City palace located at the center of the city, known for its intricate architecture

City palace

Image: Freepik

Are you a history lover? Then visit this museum having a vast collection of coins artifacts, carpets, and pottery

Albert hall museum 

Image: Freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here