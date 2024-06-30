Heading 3
JUNE 30, 2024
10 Places to visit in Jaisalmer
Known as 'Sonar Quila,' it's a rare living fort with palaces, hotels, temples, and shops, designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site
Jaisalmer Fort
An ornate 18th-century complex, also called the 'Mansion of Brocade Merchants,' featuring five intricately decorated havelis, facing the majestic Jaisalmer Fort.
Patwon ki Haveli
Dating back to the 12th and 15th centuries within the Jaisalmer Fort, these temples dedicated to Jain Tirthankars boast intricate architecture, and nearby Lodurva Jain Temple honors Lord Parshvanath
Jain Temples
Situated within Jaisalmer Fort, this palace-turned-museum offers a glimpse into the regal lifestyle of the royal family from bygone eras
Maharaja's Palace
A historic man-made lake, initially a conservation reservoir by Maharwal Gadi Singh, transformed into a scenic spot over time
Gadisar Lake
A 16th-century garden complex on Ramgarh Road, known for its beautifully carved royal cenotaphs, overlooking lush mango groves
Bada Bagh
A 19th-century architectural delight in the heart of Jaisalmer, showcasing a fusion of Islamic and Rajasthani styles with stunning yellow sandstone work
Nathmal ki Haveli
An antique architectural masterpiece built by Salim Singh Mahto, featuring 35 beautifully decorated balconies, around 300 years old
Salim Singh ki Haveli
Jaisalmer in Rajasthan attracts tourists with vast desert sands, offering popular Desert Safaris at Sam Sand Dunes
Desert safari in Jaisalmer
Kuldhara village
Kuldhara, an abandoned village 20 km from Jaisalmer, was left overnight by its people to protect their honor from a tyrannical minister, making it a popular attraction for exploring
