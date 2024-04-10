Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Travel

april 10, 2024

10 Places to visit in Jalandhar

This thrilling theme park in Jalandhar, offers adventurous rides, funky Punjabi music, and artificial rain showers, perfect for beating the summer heat

Wonderland

Image Source: Freepik

An ancient temple housing the deities of Lord Shiv and Goddess Kali, known for its religious significance

Devi Talab Mandir

Image Source: Pexels

This widespread science park invites visitors to explore various fields like science, agriculture, and technology through interactive exhibits, laser shows, and virtual 3D experience

Pushpa Gujral Science City

Image Source: Freepik

A unique Sikh shrine in Talhan village where devotees offer toy aeroplanes to the deity Baba Nihal Singh,. particularly visited during the annual Jor Mela in June

Gurudhwara Talhan Sahib Ji

Image Source: Pexels

A tribute to Punjabi’s freedom fighters, featuring dome-shaped architecture, a 3D movie on India's struggle for freedom, and serene surroundings

Jang E Azadi Memorial

Image Source: Freepik

A popular city park ideal for morning jogs, or evening strolls, offering fun slides, fountains, and nearby street food stalls for a relaxed outing

Nikku Park

Image Source: Freepik

The only cricket stadium in Jalandhar, known for hosting international matches and attracting cricket enthusiasts, though not hosting any international matches in the last two decades

Gandhi stadium

Image Source: Freepik

The church was built in 1990, replacing the old church, featuring colorful surroundings, lush trees, and a gallery housing religious paintings of Jesus and Mother Mary

St. Mary’s Cathedral

Image Source: Freepik

A temple dedicated to Bhagwan Swaminarayan, housing various deities, and attracting tourists for its spiritual ambiance and evening Maha-Aarti

Baps Swaminarayan Mandir

Image Source: Freepik

The oldest park in Jalandhar, formerly known as The Company Bagh, offers serene walks, jogging tracks, and a library with books on Indian history and Independence

Nehru Park

Image Source: Freepik

