april 10, 2024
10 Places to visit in Jalandhar
This thrilling theme park in Jalandhar, offers adventurous rides, funky Punjabi music, and artificial rain showers, perfect for beating the summer heat
Wonderland
An ancient temple housing the deities of Lord Shiv and Goddess Kali, known for its religious significance
Devi Talab Mandir
This widespread science park invites visitors to explore various fields like science, agriculture, and technology through interactive exhibits, laser shows, and virtual 3D experience
Pushpa Gujral Science City
A unique Sikh shrine in Talhan village where devotees offer toy aeroplanes to the deity Baba Nihal Singh,. particularly visited during the annual Jor Mela in June
Gurudhwara Talhan Sahib Ji
A tribute to Punjabi’s freedom fighters, featuring dome-shaped architecture, a 3D movie on India's struggle for freedom, and serene surroundings
Jang E Azadi Memorial
A popular city park ideal for morning jogs, or evening strolls, offering fun slides, fountains, and nearby street food stalls for a relaxed outing
Nikku Park
The only cricket stadium in Jalandhar, known for hosting international matches and attracting cricket enthusiasts, though not hosting any international matches in the last two decades
Gandhi stadium
The church was built in 1990, replacing the old church, featuring colorful surroundings, lush trees, and a gallery housing religious paintings of Jesus and Mother Mary
St. Mary’s Cathedral
A temple dedicated to Bhagwan Swaminarayan, housing various deities, and attracting tourists for its spiritual ambiance and evening Maha-Aarti
Baps Swaminarayan Mandir
The oldest park in Jalandhar, formerly known as The Company Bagh, offers serene walks, jogging tracks, and a library with books on Indian history and Independence
Nehru Park
