Priyanshi Shah
Travel
JUly 03, 2024
10 Places to visit in July outside India
A paradise in East Africa, is made up of more than 100 islands, perfect for honeymooners, and nature lovers
Seychelles
Germany is famous for its beer, and visiting this place in July is perfect for enjoying the lively beer gardens, and flea markets
Germany
Mexico offers pristine beaches, and In July it hosts the Whale Shark Festival. This largest city has various museums and active volcanos to explore
Mexico
Enjoy the beauty of the Eiffel Tower, and visit the beautiful islands of Corsica, and Sardinia for some peace
France
Indonesia is a budget-friendly destination to visit in July, having thousands of islands, and activities like scuba diving, jet skiing, and boat cruises
Indonesia
This budget-friendly European destination has vibrant cities like Barcelona, Madrid, and Ibiza
Spain
Canada in July is perfect for visiting mesmerizing mountain peaks, forests, and Niagara Falls
Canada
Greece offers a mix of mythology, scenic beaches, and vibrant culture, making Greece an affordable place to travel
Greece
Visit the Arctic Circle in Greenland for a boat ride among icebergs, and explore whales and walruses
Greenland
Iceland in July offers lush greenery, northern lights, glacier lagoons, and volcanoes, perfect to relax
Iceland
