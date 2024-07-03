Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Travel

JUly 03, 2024

10 Places to visit in July outside India


A paradise in East Africa, is made up of more than 100 islands, perfect for honeymooners, and nature lovers

Seychelles

Image: Freepik

Germany is famous for its beer, and visiting this place in July is perfect for enjoying the lively beer gardens, and flea markets

Image: Freepik

Germany

Mexico offers pristine beaches, and In July it hosts the Whale Shark Festival. This largest city has various museums and active volcanos to explore

Image: Freepik

Mexico

Enjoy the beauty of the Eiffel Tower, and visit the beautiful islands of Corsica, and Sardinia for some peace

France

Image: Freepik

Indonesia is a budget-friendly destination to visit in July, having thousands of islands, and activities like scuba diving, jet skiing, and boat cruises

Indonesia

Image: Freepik

This budget-friendly European destination has vibrant cities like Barcelona, Madrid, and Ibiza

Spain

Image: Freepik

Canada in July is perfect for visiting mesmerizing mountain peaks, forests, and Niagara Falls

Canada

Image: Freepik

Greece offers a mix of mythology, scenic beaches, and vibrant culture, making Greece an affordable place to travel

Greece

Image: Freepik

Visit the Arctic Circle in Greenland for a boat ride among icebergs, and explore whales and walruses

Greenland

Image: Freepik

Iceland in July offers lush greenery, northern lights, glacier lagoons, and volcanoes, perfect to relax 

Iceland

Image: Freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here