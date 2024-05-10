Heading 3

Travel

may 10, 2024

10 places to visit in Kangra Valley

One of the oldest forts in India with a rich history and stunning architecture

Kangra Fort

Image Source: Pexels

Known for its Tibetan culture, it's home to the Dalai Lama and the Tibetan government-in-exile

Dharamshala

Image Source: Pexels

A bustling town near Dharamshala, famous for its Tibetan culture, monasteries, and vibrant atmosphere

McLeod Ganj

Image Source: Pexels

A serene waterfall located near McLeod Ganj, offering a refreshing escape to nature

Bhagsu Waterfall

Image Source: Pexels

Known for its tea gardens and scenic landscapes, it's a perfect destination for nature lovers

Palampur

Image Source: Pexels

A renowned Hindu temple dedicated to the goddess Jwalamukhi, known for its eternal flames

Jwalamukhi Temple

Image Source: Pexels

An ancient Hindu temple dedicated to Lord Shiva, featuring intricate stone carvings and a peaceful ambiance

Baijnath Temple

Image Source: Pexels

A picturesque alpine lake surrounded by snow-capped mountains, ideal for trekking and camping

Kareri Lake

Image Source: Pexels

A sacred Hindu temple dedicated to Goddess Chamunda, offering panoramic views of the surrounding valleys

Chamunda Devi Temple

Image Source: Pexels

A quaint village known for its art galleries, pottery workshops, and scenic beauty, perfect for a peaceful retreat

Andretta

Image Source: Pexels



Image Source: Pexels

