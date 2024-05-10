Heading 3
Aditi Singh
Travel
may 10, 2024
10 places to visit in Kangra Valley
One of the oldest forts in India with a rich history and stunning architecture
Kangra Fort
Image Source: Pexels
Known for its Tibetan culture, it's home to the Dalai Lama and the Tibetan government-in-exile
Dharamshala
Image Source: Pexels
A bustling town near Dharamshala, famous for its Tibetan culture, monasteries, and vibrant atmosphere
McLeod Ganj
Image Source: Pexels
A serene waterfall located near McLeod Ganj, offering a refreshing escape to nature
Bhagsu Waterfall
Image Source: Pexels
Known for its tea gardens and scenic landscapes, it's a perfect destination for nature lovers
Palampur
Image Source: Pexels
A renowned Hindu temple dedicated to the goddess Jwalamukhi, known for its eternal flames
Jwalamukhi Temple
Image Source: Pexels
An ancient Hindu temple dedicated to Lord Shiva, featuring intricate stone carvings and a peaceful ambiance
Baijnath Temple
Image Source: Pexels
A picturesque alpine lake surrounded by snow-capped mountains, ideal for trekking and camping
Kareri Lake
Image Source: Pexels
A sacred Hindu temple dedicated to Goddess Chamunda, offering panoramic views of the surrounding valleys
Chamunda Devi Temple
Image Source: Pexels
A quaint village known for its art galleries, pottery workshops, and scenic beauty, perfect for a peaceful retreat
Andretta
Image Source: Pexels
