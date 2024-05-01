Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Travel

may 01, 2024

10 Places to visit in Kasol

A revered site just 15 minutes from Kasol, offering hot springs believed to heal

Manikaran Sahib

Image Source: Pexels

A quiet place in Parvati Valley with untouched nature, perfect for people who love peace and quiet

Nature park Kasol

Image Source: Pexels

A peaceful village known for its plants and a great trek from Tosh to Kasol

Tosh

Image Source: Pexels

An essential part of Kosal, you can sit by ock, listen to river’s rumbling sounds, and admire its natural beauty

Parvati river

Image Source: Pexels

Various camping options by the Parvati river, provides range of experiences from luxury camping to trekking and mountaineering

Camping in Kasol

Image Source: Pexels

A fun walk to Kheerganga village, known for its pretty views, greenery, hot water, and a small temple

Kheerganga trek

Image Source: Freepik

Hot springs believed to have healing properties due to the presence of Uranium, attracting tourists and pilgrims

Manikaran hot springs

Image Source: Freepik

Visit a secluded gem, 60 km from Kasol, offering a serene escape and worth the drive

Tirthan valley

Image Source: Freepik

Known for Israeli culture, a day here adds charms to your Kasol vacation, especially for adventurers trekking with mesmerizing views

Chahal village

Image Source: Freepik

An offbeat, untouched place, 2 hours from Kasol, surprises on the way featuring Naggar castle and Gauri Shankar temple

Naggar village

Image Source: Freepik

