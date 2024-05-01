Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Travel
may 01, 2024
10 Places to visit in Kasol
A revered site just 15 minutes from Kasol, offering hot springs believed to heal
Manikaran Sahib
Image Source: Pexels
A quiet place in Parvati Valley with untouched nature, perfect for people who love peace and quiet
Nature park Kasol
Image Source: Pexels
A peaceful village known for its plants and a great trek from Tosh to Kasol
Tosh
Image Source: Pexels
An essential part of Kosal, you can sit by ock, listen to river’s rumbling sounds, and admire its natural beauty
Parvati river
Image Source: Pexels
Various camping options by the Parvati river, provides range of experiences from luxury camping to trekking and mountaineering
Camping in Kasol
Image Source: Pexels
A fun walk to Kheerganga village, known for its pretty views, greenery, hot water, and a small temple
Kheerganga trek
Image Source: Freepik
Hot springs believed to have healing properties due to the presence of Uranium, attracting tourists and pilgrims
Manikaran hot springs
Image Source: Freepik
Visit a secluded gem, 60 km from Kasol, offering a serene escape and worth the drive
Tirthan valley
Image Source: Freepik
Known for Israeli culture, a day here adds charms to your Kasol vacation, especially for adventurers trekking with mesmerizing views
Chahal village
Image Source: Freepik
An offbeat, untouched place, 2 hours from Kasol, surprises on the way featuring Naggar castle and Gauri Shankar temple
Naggar village
Image Source: Freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.