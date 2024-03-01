Heading 3
10 Places to Visit in Kerala for Honeymoon
A dreamy place with lots of tea fields, cool weather, and pretty views, perfect for couples who like walking and exploring waterfalls
Munnar- Tea Gardens
Image Source: Freepik
A special spot where you can stay in treehouses with amazing waterfall views, creating an atmosphere for couples
Athirapally
Image Source: Freepik
A beautiful hill station with lots of green mountains, wildlife and a great place to hike or go on a safari, making it perfect for nature-loving couples
Wayanad
Image Source: Freepik
Have a romantic meal on a houseboat in between calm waters, explore beaches and enjoy peaceful time together
Alleppey
Image Source: Freepik
A beach town perfect for relaxing and experiencing water sports, and ayurvedic messages for a fun honeymoon
Kovalam
Image Source: Freepik
A calm town known for ancient forts, quiet backwaters, and clear waters offering couples a peaceful and beautiful honeymoon
Bekal
Image Source: Freepik
A lovely beach destination with clear blue water, private pools, and nice walks creating great memories for couples to relax
Marari Beach
Image Source: Freepik
A quiet place with green hills, open lawns, and fresh mountain air, perfect for couples seeking a peaceful and scenic honeymoon
Vagamon
Image Source: Freepik
An unusual place where the lake, river, sea and beach come together, offering a unique escape with beach walks, backwater cruises and Ayurvedic treatments
Poovar island
Image Source: Freepik
A city with historical charm, known for its beach where Vasco-da-Gama landed, making it a unique honeymoon spot with lots of stories
Kozhikode
Image Source: Freepik
