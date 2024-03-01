Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Travel

MARCH 01, 2024

10 Places to Visit in Kerala for Honeymoon

A dreamy place with lots of tea fields, cool weather, and pretty views, perfect for couples who like walking and exploring waterfalls

Munnar- Tea Gardens

Image Source: Freepik

A special spot where you can stay in treehouses with amazing waterfall views, creating an atmosphere for couples

Athirapally

Image Source: Freepik

A beautiful hill station with lots of green mountains, wildlife and a great place to hike or go on a safari, making it perfect for nature-loving couples

Wayanad

Image Source: Freepik

Have a romantic meal on a houseboat in between calm waters, explore beaches and enjoy peaceful time together

Alleppey

Image Source: Freepik

A beach town perfect for relaxing and experiencing water sports, and ayurvedic messages for a fun honeymoon

Kovalam

Image Source: Freepik

A calm town known for ancient forts, quiet backwaters, and clear waters offering couples a peaceful and beautiful honeymoon

Bekal

Image Source: Freepik

A lovely beach destination with clear blue water, private pools, and nice walks creating great memories for couples to relax

Marari Beach

Image Source: Freepik

A quiet place with green hills, open lawns, and fresh mountain air, perfect for couples seeking a peaceful and scenic honeymoon

Vagamon

Image Source: Freepik

An unusual place where the lake, river, sea and beach come together, offering a unique escape with beach walks, backwater cruises and Ayurvedic treatments

Poovar island

Image Source: Freepik

A city with historical charm, known for its beach where Vasco-da-Gama landed, making it a unique honeymoon spot with lots of stories

Kozhikode

Image Source: Freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here