10 Places to visit in Khandala
A beautiful fort between Lonavala and Khandala, offering stunning views of the surroundings
Rajmachi Fort
Situated on a green plateau, a great weekend getaway with panoramic views, especially popular for trekking
Visapur Fort
Bedsa Caves
Ancient caves dating back to 60 BC, known for their intricate carvings and impressive pillars
A historic fort on a hill near Malavali, a favorite spot for trekkers seeking a day in nature
Lohagad Fort
A clifftop with a 650m drop, known for breathtaking sunrise and sunset views over the hills
Tiger's Leap
Famous for hiking and scenic views of Sahyadri Ranges, valleys, and dense forests
Duke's Nose
The 14th highest waterfall in India, a three-tiered cascade surrounded by lush greenery
Kune Waterfalls
Once a railway site, now a quiet area to enjoy the scenery and watch trains change tracks
Reversing Station
This viewpoint providing an aerial perspective of Rajmachi Fort and the valley, perfect for families and couples
Shooting Point
Explore local delights like Chikki, jams, and snacks, capturing the essence of Khandala's culinary offerings
Shopping in Khandala
