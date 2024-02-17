Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Travel

FEBRUARY 17, 2024

10 Places to visit in Khandala

A beautiful fort between Lonavala and Khandala, offering stunning views of the surroundings

Rajmachi Fort

Situated on a green plateau, a great weekend getaway with panoramic views, especially popular for trekking

Visapur Fort

Bedsa Caves

Ancient caves dating back to 60 BC, known for their intricate carvings and impressive pillars

A historic fort on a hill near Malavali, a favorite spot for trekkers seeking a day in nature

Lohagad Fort

A clifftop with a 650m drop, known for breathtaking sunrise and sunset views over the hills

Tiger's Leap

Famous for hiking and scenic views of Sahyadri Ranges, valleys, and dense forests

Duke's Nose

The 14th highest waterfall in India, a three-tiered cascade surrounded by lush greenery

Kune Waterfalls

Once a railway site, now a quiet area to enjoy the scenery and watch trains change tracks

Reversing Station

This viewpoint providing an aerial perspective of Rajmachi Fort and the valley, perfect for families and couples

Shooting Point

Explore local delights like Chikki, jams, and snacks, capturing the essence of Khandala's culinary offerings

Shopping in Khandala

