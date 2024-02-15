Heading 3

Aditi Singh

Travel

FEBRUARY 15, 2024

10 places to visit in Kochi

Explore the historic Fort Kochi area with its colonial buildings, narrow streets, and iconic Chinese fishing nets

Fort Kochi:

Image Source: Pexels

Visit this 16th-century palace known for its stunning Kerala murals and architecture

Mattancherry Palace (Dutch Palace):

Image Source: Pexels

Jew Town:

Image Source: Pexels

Wander through the vibrant streets of Jew Town, known for its antique shops, spice markets, and the Paradesi Synagogue

Visit the oldest European church in India, where explorer Vasco da Gama was originally buried

St. Francis Church:

Image Source: Pexels

Admire the grandeur of this Roman Catholic cathedral, known for its beautiful architecture and vibrant interiors

 Santa Cruz Basilica:

Image Source: Pexels

Take a leisurely stroll along Marine Drive, a picturesque promenade by the Arabian Sea, offering stunning views of the sunset

Marine Drive:

Image Source: Pexels

Explore the Hill Palace Museum, which showcases the rich cultural heritage of Kerala with its royal collections, artefacts, and sprawling gardens

Hill Palace Museum:

Image Source: Pexels

Relax at Cherai Beach, known for its golden sands, serene ambiance, and shallow waters

Cherai Beach:

Image Source: Pexels

Enjoy a day of fun and adventure at Veegaland, a popular amusement park with thrilling rides and attractions

Veegaland (Wonderla Kochi):

Image Source: Pexels

Discover the rich folklore and cultural heritage of Kerala through exhibits, artefacts, and performances at this museum

Kerala Folklore Museum:

Image Source: Pexels

