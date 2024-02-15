Heading 3
10 places to visit in Kochi
Explore the historic Fort Kochi area with its colonial buildings, narrow streets, and iconic Chinese fishing nets
Fort Kochi:
Visit this 16th-century palace known for its stunning Kerala murals and architecture
Mattancherry Palace (Dutch Palace):
Jew Town:
Wander through the vibrant streets of Jew Town, known for its antique shops, spice markets, and the Paradesi Synagogue
Visit the oldest European church in India, where explorer Vasco da Gama was originally buried
St. Francis Church:
Admire the grandeur of this Roman Catholic cathedral, known for its beautiful architecture and vibrant interiors
Santa Cruz Basilica:
Take a leisurely stroll along Marine Drive, a picturesque promenade by the Arabian Sea, offering stunning views of the sunset
Marine Drive:
Explore the Hill Palace Museum, which showcases the rich cultural heritage of Kerala with its royal collections, artefacts, and sprawling gardens
Hill Palace Museum:
Relax at Cherai Beach, known for its golden sands, serene ambiance, and shallow waters
Cherai Beach:
Enjoy a day of fun and adventure at Veegaland, a popular amusement park with thrilling rides and attractions
Veegaland (Wonderla Kochi):
Discover the rich folklore and cultural heritage of Kerala through exhibits, artefacts, and performances at this museum
Kerala Folklore Museum:
