Priyanshi Shah
Travel
april 09, 2024
10 Places to visit in Kolhapur
Explore Maharaja Shahu’s life in the New Palace Museum, showcasing his belongings, with stunning black stone architecture
New Palace
Discover the biggest Deccan fort, filled with historical relics, and offers breathtaking views from its hilltop
Panhala fort
In this protected wildlife, experience diverse wildlife and lush greenery amidst flowing rivers, home to various species of animals and birds
Radhanagari wildlife sanctuary
In this ancient temple, seek blessings from Lord Shive adorned with intricate carvings of gods and goddesses
Kopeshwar temple
Explore a man-made forest sanctuary that offers a perfect serene escape into nature
Sagareshwar Deer Sanctuary
Relax at this large lake, steeped in local history and offering a calm atmosphere for visitors to unwind
Rankala lake
Visit this beautiful temple, dedicated to goddess Jyotiba, nestled in the heart of the city, and offering panoramic views
Jyotiba temple
Step into a village inside this museum, featuring statutes depicting rural life amidst lush green surroundings
Siddhagiri Gramjivan museum
Since the 7th century, this temple has been dedicated to Goddess Mahalaxmi, attracting devotees seeking blessings from the powerful deity
Shree Mahalaxmi mandir
This unique temple honors Lord Ganesh, carved out of a single pillar, drawing visitors worldwide for its remarkable architecture and experience of calm nature
Shri Binkhambi Ganesh Mandir
