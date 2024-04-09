Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Travel

april 09, 2024

10 Places to visit in Kolhapur

Explore Maharaja Shahu’s life in the New Palace Museum, showcasing his belongings, with stunning black stone architecture

New Palace

Image Source: Freepik

Discover the biggest Deccan fort, filled with historical relics, and offers breathtaking views from its hilltop 

Panhala fort

Image Source: Freepik

In this protected wildlife, experience diverse wildlife and lush greenery amidst flowing rivers, home to various species of animals and birds

Radhanagari wildlife sanctuary

Image Source: Freepik

In this ancient temple, seek blessings from Lord Shive adorned with intricate carvings of gods and goddesses

Kopeshwar temple

Image Source: Pexels

Explore a man-made forest sanctuary that offers a perfect serene escape into nature

Sagareshwar Deer Sanctuary

Image Source: Freepik

Relax at this large lake, steeped in local history and offering a calm atmosphere for visitors to unwind

Rankala lake

Image Source: Freepik

Visit this beautiful temple, dedicated to goddess Jyotiba, nestled in the heart of the city, and offering panoramic views

Jyotiba temple

Image Source: Pexels

Step into a village inside this museum, featuring statutes depicting rural life amidst lush green surroundings

Siddhagiri Gramjivan museum

Image Source: Freepik

Since the 7th century, this temple has been dedicated to Goddess Mahalaxmi, attracting devotees seeking blessings from the powerful deity

Shree Mahalaxmi mandir

Image Source: Pexels

This unique temple honors Lord Ganesh, carved out of a single pillar, drawing visitors worldwide for its remarkable architecture and experience of calm nature

Shri Binkhambi Ganesh Mandir

Image Source: Pexels

