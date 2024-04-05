Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Travel
april 05, 2024
10 Places to Visit in Kullu
This vast park near Kullu is perfect for trekking with varied trails and enjoying camping under a starry sky
Great Himalayan National Park
Image Source: Freepik
This ancient temple is dedicated to Lord Rama, offering stunning views of the valley from its hilltop locations
Raghunath temple
Image Source: Pexels
Serene temple dedicated to Lord Shiva, reached via a difficult trek is known for its panoramic views and amazing Shiva Linga
Bijli Mahadev temple
Image Source: Freepik
This remarkable dam offers picturesque views of green hills and allows visitors to enjoy adventures and birdwatching in that area
Pandoh Dam
Image Source: Freepik
Sacred hot springs on the banks of the Parvati River admired by Hindu and Sikh pilgrims, offer a peaceful environment amidst nature
Hot Springs at Manikaran
Image Source: Freepik
Famous trekking point with breathtaking views and challenging terrain with snowy views offers an unforgettable experience
Friendship peak
Image Source: Freepik
This place offers stunning views of the Pir Panjal ranges and Deo Tibba Peak, and is known for its exclusive trekking trails
Chanderkhani pass
Image Source: Freepik
This pristine blue lake is located between high-altitude edges near Rohtang Pass, perfect for a weekend trek
Bhrigu lake
Image Source: Freepik
An ancient temple dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Gauri features exquisite stone carvings and Shikhara architecture
Gauri Shankar Temple
Image Source: Freepik
Peaceful temple dedicated to Mata Hanogi is located in the hills beside the Beas River, perfect for connecting with nature
Hanogi Mata Temple
Image Source: Freepik
Note: Images used in the story are only for representational purposes
Disclaimer
Image Source: Freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.