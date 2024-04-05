Heading 3

10 Places to Visit in Kullu

This vast park near Kullu is perfect for trekking with varied trails and enjoying camping under a starry sky

Great Himalayan National Park

This ancient temple is dedicated to Lord Rama, offering stunning views of the valley from its hilltop locations

Raghunath temple

Serene temple dedicated to Lord Shiva, reached via a difficult trek is known for its panoramic views and amazing Shiva Linga

Bijli Mahadev temple

This remarkable dam offers picturesque views of green hills and allows visitors to enjoy adventures and birdwatching in that area

Pandoh Dam

Sacred hot springs on the banks of the Parvati River admired by Hindu and Sikh pilgrims, offer a peaceful environment amidst nature

Hot Springs at Manikaran

Famous trekking point with breathtaking views and challenging terrain with snowy views offers an unforgettable experience

Friendship peak

This place offers stunning views of the Pir Panjal ranges and Deo Tibba Peak, and is known for its exclusive trekking trails

Chanderkhani pass

This pristine blue lake is located between high-altitude edges near Rohtang Pass, perfect for a weekend trek

Bhrigu lake

An ancient temple dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Gauri features exquisite stone carvings and Shikhara architecture

Gauri Shankar Temple

Peaceful temple dedicated to Mata Hanogi is located in the hills beside the Beas River, perfect for connecting with nature

Hanogi Mata Temple

