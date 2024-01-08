Heading 3
10 places to visit in Lakshadweep
Lakshadweep, a tropical archipelago in the Arabian Sea, is known for its pristine beauty and coral reefs. Comprising 36 islands, it's the smallest union territory of India, famous for its turquoise lagoons, white sandy beaches and diverse marine life
Lakshadweep
The most accessible spots in the Lakshadweep, and the most prominent tourist spot with an airport. Revel in the white sandy beaches and vibrant marine life
Agatti Island
The ideal gateway for nature lovers, peaceful and filled with greenery and plantations. Explore the capital with its serene lagoons, beautiful sunsets the stunning Ujra Mosque
Kavaratti Island
One of the best places to visit in Lakshadweep, filled with activities. Immerse yourself in the mesmerizing coral reefs and crystal-clear waters
Bangaram Atoll
The cultural hub of the island with many great attractions. Dive into the rich culture, and discover the beauty of its expansive lagoon
Minicoy Island
It has a popular ship trip from Kerela, there are no privately run resorts and there is a lack of foreign tourists. It is a great serene and secluded region on the island
Kalpeni Island
Scarcely populated and rich in marine life, perfect for a quiet getaway. Relax on the pristine beaches and enjoy water activities like deep sea diving and snorkeling in the clear lagoon
Kadmat Island
The central hub for water sports and adventures that feels like a private island with minimal hotels. Witness the breathtaking sunset and embrace the tranquility
Thinnakara Island
One of the largest islands in Lakshadweep, the best place to visit for history buffs. Experience the historical significance with the tomb of Hazrat Ubaidullah and ancient Buddhist ruins
Andrott Island
This sanctuary is renowned for its diverse avian population. Birdwatchers can spot a variety of species, including seabirds and migratory birds, making it a paradise for ornithology enthusiasts
Pitti Bird Sanctuary
It offers an immersive experience, allowing visitors to witness an array of colorful fish, coral species, and other marine organisms native to the waters surrounding Lakshadweep
Marine Aquarium, Kavaratti
