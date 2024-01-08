Heading 3

Raina Reyaz

January 08, 2024

10 places to visit in Lakshadweep

Lakshadweep, a tropical archipelago in the Arabian Sea, is known for its pristine beauty and coral reefs. Comprising 36 islands, it's the smallest union territory of India, famous for its turquoise lagoons, white sandy beaches and diverse marine life

Lakshadweep

Image Source: Pexels

The most accessible spots in the Lakshadweep, and the most prominent tourist spot with an airport. Revel in the white sandy beaches and vibrant marine life

Agatti Island

Image Source: Pexels

The ideal gateway for nature lovers, peaceful and filled with greenery and plantations. Explore the capital with its serene lagoons, beautiful sunsets the stunning Ujra Mosque

Kavaratti Island

Image Source: Pexels

One of the best places to visit in Lakshadweep, filled with activities. Immerse yourself in the mesmerizing coral reefs and crystal-clear waters

Bangaram Atoll

Image Source: Pexels

The cultural hub of the island with many great attractions. Dive into the rich culture, and discover the beauty of its expansive lagoon

Minicoy Island

Image Source: Pexels

It has a popular ship trip from Kerela, there are no privately run resorts and there is a lack of foreign tourists. It is a great serene and secluded region on the island 

Kalpeni Island 

Image Source: Pexels

Scarcely populated and rich in marine life, perfect for a quiet getaway. Relax on the pristine beaches and enjoy water activities like deep sea diving and snorkeling in the clear lagoon

Kadmat Island

Image Source: Pexels

The central hub for water sports and adventures that feels like a private island with minimal hotels. Witness the breathtaking sunset and embrace the tranquility

Thinnakara Island

Image Source: Pexels

One of the largest islands in Lakshadweep, the best place to visit for history buffs. Experience the historical significance with the tomb of Hazrat Ubaidullah and ancient Buddhist ruins

Andrott Island

Image Source: Pexels

This sanctuary is renowned for its diverse avian population. Birdwatchers can spot a variety of species, including seabirds and migratory birds, making it a paradise for ornithology enthusiasts

Pitti Bird Sanctuary

Image Source: Pexels

It offers an immersive experience, allowing visitors to witness an array of colorful fish, coral species, and other marine organisms native to the waters surrounding Lakshadweep

Marine Aquarium, Kavaratti

Image Source: Pexels

