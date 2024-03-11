Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Travel

MARCH 11, 2024

10 Places to visit in Leh Ladakh

The world’s highest motorable pass provides tough journeys with incredible views and amazing motoring experience

Khardungla Pass

Image Source: Freepik

A gravity hill near Leh is a place where cars seem to move uphill mysteriously, leaving visitors amazed

Magnetic hill

Image Source: Freepik

Trek through colossal trails near the Nubra river, known as the “Valley of Flowers,” famous for vibrant blooms amidst an amazing landscape 

Nubra Valley

Image Source: Freepik

A serene high-altitude lake surrounded by snow-capped mountains, requires an Inner line permit for a visit

Tso Moriri lake

Image Source: Freepik

The oldest and largest monastery in Leh, adorned with ancient murals and sculptures, hosts the vibrant annual festival “Yuru Kabgyat”

Lamayuru Monastery

Image Source: Freepik

The largest monastery in Nubra Valley, home to a majestic 100 ft Maitreya Buddha Statue, offering stunning views of the Himalayan peaks

Diskit Gompa

Image Source: Freepik

A white stupa on a hill promoting world peace, surrounded by snow-capped mountains, providing breathtaking views of Leh city

Shanti Stupa

Image Source: Freepik

Built in the 17th century, famous for the second-largest gilded Shakyamuni Buddha Statue and vibrant annual festivities like Shey Doo Lhoo

Shey Monastery

Image Source: Freepik

A city with historical significance, known for the Kargil war, offering a somber reminder of sacrifices made by soldiers on the Line of Control

Kargil

Image Source: Freepik

A grand structure showcasing historical opulence, overlooking Leh, providing a glimpse of the royal era of Ladakh

Royal Leh palace

Image Source: Freepik

