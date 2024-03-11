Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Travel
MARCH 11, 2024
10 Places to visit in Leh Ladakh
The world’s highest motorable pass provides tough journeys with incredible views and amazing motoring experience
Khardungla Pass
Image Source: Freepik
A gravity hill near Leh is a place where cars seem to move uphill mysteriously, leaving visitors amazed
Magnetic hill
Image Source: Freepik
Trek through colossal trails near the Nubra river, known as the “Valley of Flowers,” famous for vibrant blooms amidst an amazing landscape
Nubra Valley
Image Source: Freepik
A serene high-altitude lake surrounded by snow-capped mountains, requires an Inner line permit for a visit
Tso Moriri lake
Image Source: Freepik
The oldest and largest monastery in Leh, adorned with ancient murals and sculptures, hosts the vibrant annual festival “Yuru Kabgyat”
Lamayuru Monastery
Image Source: Freepik
The largest monastery in Nubra Valley, home to a majestic 100 ft Maitreya Buddha Statue, offering stunning views of the Himalayan peaks
Diskit Gompa
Image Source: Freepik
A white stupa on a hill promoting world peace, surrounded by snow-capped mountains, providing breathtaking views of Leh city
Shanti Stupa
Image Source: Freepik
Built in the 17th century, famous for the second-largest gilded Shakyamuni Buddha Statue and vibrant annual festivities like Shey Doo Lhoo
Shey Monastery
Image Source: Freepik
A city with historical significance, known for the Kargil war, offering a somber reminder of sacrifices made by soldiers on the Line of Control
Kargil
Image Source: Freepik
A grand structure showcasing historical opulence, overlooking Leh, providing a glimpse of the royal era of Ladakh
Royal Leh palace
Image Source: Freepik
