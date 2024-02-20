Heading 3

10 Places to Visit in Madurai

Also known as Alagar Koil, this ancient temple is located outside Madurai and features beautiful ancient forts that enhance its allure

Azhagar Kovil

Image Source: Pexels

Built in 1636, this palace seamlessly blends Dravidian and Islamic architectural styles, with majestic pillars and spectacular stucco work on the domes and arches

Thirumalai Nayakar Mahal

Image Source: Freepik

Gandhi Memorial Museum

Image Source: Pexels

Housed in the Tamukkam Palace, this museum documents the lives of freedom fighters and includes Mahatma Gandhi’s blood-stained dhoti

Dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Meenakshi, this temple has been standing for over 2,500 years. It has 14 towering, elaborately carved towers

Meenakshi Amman Temple

Image Source: Freepik

Madurai's oldest mosque can accommodate 2,500 devotees. It holds cultural and historical importance in the city

Kazimar Big Mosque

Image Source: Freepik

Escape the city bustle by visiting the Yanaimalai hills on the outskirts of Madurai. This area contains various Hindu temples surrounded by lush greenery

Yanaimalai

Image Source: Freepik

Located 70 km outside Madurai, this dam and reservoir is known for gorgeous scenery and fresh air

Vaigai Dam

Image Source: Freepik

Spread over 70 acres, this park features popular rides like the Aqua Bowl, Dry Raft, and Water Chute

Athisayam

Image Source: Freepik

Built in 1841 with Roman, European and Continental architectural influences. Also called the Church of Our Lady Dolores

Mary’s Cathedral

Image Source: Pexels

It's believed the sun and moon can be seen together from this ancient temple dedicated to Lord Murugan. One of the six abodes of Murugan

Thirupparankundram Murugan Temple

Image Source: Freepik

