10 Places to Visit in Madurai
Also known as Alagar Koil, this ancient temple is located outside Madurai and features beautiful ancient forts that enhance its allure
Azhagar Kovil
Image Source: Pexels
Built in 1636, this palace seamlessly blends Dravidian and Islamic architectural styles, with majestic pillars and spectacular stucco work on the domes and arches
Thirumalai Nayakar Mahal
Image Source: Freepik
Gandhi Memorial Museum
Image Source: Pexels
Housed in the Tamukkam Palace, this museum documents the lives of freedom fighters and includes Mahatma Gandhi’s blood-stained dhoti
Dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Meenakshi, this temple has been standing for over 2,500 years. It has 14 towering, elaborately carved towers
Meenakshi Amman Temple
Image Source: Freepik
Madurai's oldest mosque can accommodate 2,500 devotees. It holds cultural and historical importance in the city
Kazimar Big Mosque
Image Source: Freepik
Escape the city bustle by visiting the Yanaimalai hills on the outskirts of Madurai. This area contains various Hindu temples surrounded by lush greenery
Yanaimalai
Image Source: Freepik
Located 70 km outside Madurai, this dam and reservoir is known for gorgeous scenery and fresh air
Vaigai Dam
Image Source: Freepik
Spread over 70 acres, this park features popular rides like the Aqua Bowl, Dry Raft, and Water Chute
Athisayam
Image Source: Freepik
Built in 1841 with Roman, European and Continental architectural influences. Also called the Church of Our Lady Dolores
Mary’s Cathedral
Image Source: Pexels
It's believed the sun and moon can be seen together from this ancient temple dedicated to Lord Murugan. One of the six abodes of Murugan
Thirupparankundram Murugan Temple
Image Source: Freepik
